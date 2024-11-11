Ex-DNC Chair Admits Dems Failed to Capture Voters: ‘We Needed Duct Tape’

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Former Democrat National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile admitted Sunday on ABC’s This Week that Democrats failed to capture voters and must boost their game in future election.

Reflecting on Vice President Kamala Harris’s historic defeat by Republican President-elect Donald Trump, Brazile, who admitted to leaking 2016 debate questions to Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton, said Democrats need “a lot of introspection” to bounce back from devastating losses of the Electoral College, popular vote and both Houses of Congress.

“The truth is we should put it all on a table and have a great introspection as to what happened, what happened in New Jersey when Chris and I were sitting there on election night, and I’m looking at Chris like, ‘Hey, what’s going on? What was going on in Minnesota? What was going on, of course, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island?”” she told host Jonathan Karl and Powerhouse Roundtable panelists.

“Trump improved not just his numbers in the battleground … He also improved in inner cities. He improved in outer suburbs. So it looks like Trump ran the 50-state strategy that the Democrats used to talk about,” former DNC chair @DonnaBrazile says. pic.twitter.com/HwAQPXCb9B — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 10, 2024

Brazile pointed to Trump’s 50-state strategy as reason for the president-elect’s major gains in Democrat stronghold.

Trump courted support behind the seven battleground states; he held rallies in blue states like New Jersey, New York and Virginia.

“Trump improved not just his numbers in the battleground, which we were talking about on election night, three to four points. He also improved in inner cities, improve in outer suburbs,” Brazile said.

She added Trump’s constant campaigning helped him secure the presidency.

“So, it looks like Trump ran the 50-state strategy that the Democrats used to talk about. So, we can talk about message, and we can talk about the map,” she added. “We can also talk about just, was 107 days enough?”

The Democrat strategist urged members of her party to stick together, declaring Trump won because he is a “better liar” than Harris.

“All of this should be on the table,” Brazile said. “We’re going to have a lot of introspection.”

“I want to say this—look, the Democratic Party, I was there eight years ago when Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton. And we looked at ourselves and said, what the hell!” she lamented.

She said Democrats did not do enough during the 2024 election.

“We tried to stitch together the blue wall with Elmer’s glue. We needed duct tape and a lot more,” Brazile continued. “We’ve got to do a better job of reaching the voters where they are and not try to make pretend that this was won simply because Donald Trump is a better liar.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.