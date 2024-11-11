Quantcast
At Least18 Escaped Monkeys Still at Large from Secretive Research Facility w/ Fauci Ties

Since their escape, the monkeys have explored the outer fence of the Alpha Genesis compound, cooing at the monkeys inside...

Rhesus macaques monkey
A rhesus macaques monkey observes kayakers as they navigate along the Silver River in Silver Springs, Fla. / PHOTO: AP

(Headline USAMore than half of the monkeys bred for medical research that escaped from a compound in South Carolina last week have now been recovered unharmed, officials said Sunday.

Twenty-four monkeys were captured on Sunday, a day after another of the 43 escaped monkeys was recovered.

A “sizeable group” remains active along the compound’s fence line and bedded down in the trees for the night, police in Yemassee, about 50 miles northeast of Savannah, Georgia, said in a statement. Veterinarians have been examining the animals and initial reports indicate they are all in good health, police said.

The Rhesus macaques made a break for it Wednesday after an employee at the Alpha Genesis facility in Yemassee didn’t fully lock a door as she fed and checked on them, officials said.

Since their escape, the monkeys have explored the outer fence of the Alpha Genesis compound, cooing at the monkeys inside. The primates continued to interact with their companions inside the facility Saturday, which police have said was a positive sign.

Alpha Genesis CEO Greg Westergaard has said that efforts to recover all the monkeys will continue for as long as it takes.

The monkeys are about the size of a cat. They are all females weighing about 7 pounds.

Alpha Genesis, federal health officials and police all said the monkeys pose no risk to public health. The facility breeds the monkeys to sell to medical and other researchers.

Alpha Genesis provides primates for research worldwide at its compound in Yemassee, according to its website.

The company took over the research facility in March 2023. Prior to that, the area, known as Morgan Island, had been overseen by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

According to an investigative report by the White Coat Waste Project, a medical watchdog group that has highlighted experiments involving animal cruelty, the island facility was being used by former COVID czar Anthony Fauci to conduct secretive vaccine-related experiments.

Panic struck in May 2022 after three of the monkeys being transported from the facility escaped during a truck crash near Danville, Pa., leading some to wonder if they might be infected with a dangerous disease.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press

