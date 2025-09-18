Thursday, September 18, 2025

Erika Kirk Named CEO of Turning Point USA

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience at the “Exposing Critical Racism Theory” tour held at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center on Oct. 5, 2021, in Mankato, Minn. (AP Photo/Jackson Forderer)

(Andrew Rice, The Center Square)  Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, has been named the chief executive officer and chair of the board at Turning Point USA.

Charlie Kirk founded the organization in 2012.

Erika Kirk, 36, was “unanimously” voted in by the board of directors to take over operations at the conservative political advocacy organization, according to a social media post from TPUSA.

Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on Sept. 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

Turning Point USA’s social media post also said Charlie Kirk expressed to multiple executives that he wanted his wife to take on this position in the event of his death.

“Charlie prepared us all for a moment like this one,” TPUSA’s board of directors members wrote in a letter posted to social media. “Turning Point USA was built to survive even the greatest tests.”

“All of us at Turning Point USA have a special role in carrying Charlie Kirk’s mantle and completing his vision to bring us closer to our Lord and fostering a prosperous country for generations to come,” the letter read.

“We will not surrender or kneel before evil. We will carry on. The attempt to destroy Charlie’s work will become our chance to make it more powerful and enduring than ever before,” the letter read.

