Eric Adams Bizarrely Touts 9/11 Terrorist Attack as Reason NYC Is ‘Great’

(Headline USA) New York City Mayor Eric Adams bizarrely claimed this week that his city is the “greatest” in the world because it could be targeted by terrorists at any point.

During an interview with WPIX-TV, Adams was asked to sum up 2023 with one word. Adams replied: “New York.”

The Democrat went on to explain that New York has dominated the headlines this year, but then made a cryptic reference to the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center’s Twin Towers in 2001.

“This is a place where every day you wake up, you could experience everything from a plane crashing into our Trade Center to a person who’s celebrating a new business that’s open,” Adams said. “This is a very, very complicated city, and that’s why it’s the greatest city on the globe.”

The internet quickly piled on Adams, arguing his was the “worst answer” of 2023.

“How do we continue to elect people this freaking stupid? What a disgrace,” ESPN’s Jake Asman tweeted.

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey agreed: “I’m not sure that selling New York as a place where you can experience 9/11 is the best argument that can be made for the world’s greatest city…”

Elsewhere in the interview, Adams was asked what needs to improve in 2024.

“Probably communications,” he said.

Adams also spoke about the continuing immigration crisis affecting New York, which has had to make significant budget cuts to provide food and housing for the tens of thousands of illegals traveling to the city.

Adams warned additional budget cuts will be necessary if President Joe Biden doesn’t provide additional aid.

“Well, let’s be clear. What we’re going to have to do is extremely painful,” Adams said. “We’re going to have to see how do we deliver services to our agencies all without the resources we normally have.”