Ex-DOJ Official: Jeffrey Epstein Was a CIA Asset, and Rape Took Place w/ Clinton on His Plane

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Journalist James O’Keefe released undercover footage taken of a former Justice Department official claiming that deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a CIA asset, and that rape took place on his plane while former President Bill Clinton was on board.

The footage released by O’Keefe shows Glenn Prager, whose LinkedIn claims that he once worked on “sensitive investigations involving major DOJ components, including the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices.”

WORLD EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL: Senior DOJ Epstein Investigator Reveals ‘Epstein Was CIA’ — Confirms ‘R-pes Occurred While Bill Clinton Was on the Plane’ — Says of President Trump, "He’s Protecting a Lot of Other People… He’s Not Protecting Himself, Because There’s Nothing There"… pic.twitter.com/nsokVW8ejz — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) September 24, 2025

O’Keefe said the person who secretly filmed Prager first noticed him at an airport because he had a DOJ patch on his backpack.

“I’ve interviewed all the victims. There’s never been an instance where [Donald] Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others,” Prager said at one point, apparently exonerating Trump.

“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel,” he said at another point.

“It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant.”

Responding to O’Keefe’s report, the DOJ downplayed the role Prager played within the department, and called his claims baseless.

“As the Department has made clear, this individual left government service more than 15 years ago in a brief junior role,” a DOJ spokesperson said.

Regarding James O’Keefe’s latest “BOMBSHELL”: As the Department has made clear, this individual left government service more than 15 years ago in a brief junior role. He has no knowledge of or access to this investigation, and his assertions are baseless. Exploiting survivors… — DOJSPOX47 (@DOJSpox47) September 24, 2025

“He has no knowledge of or access to this investigation, and his assertions are baseless. Exploiting survivors of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for personal gain is reprehensible.”

As has been widely documented, Epstein had relationships with numerous high-ranking U.S. and Israeli officials, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barrack and former CIA Director William Burns. The father of his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was also an Israeli intelligence asset.

Researchers have argued that Epstein’s intelligence connections was a major reason why he was allowed to operate with impunity for decades.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.