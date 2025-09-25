Wednesday, September 24, 2025

Ex-DOJ Official: Jeffrey Epstein Was a CIA Asset, and Rape Took Place w/ Clinton on His Plane

'They [DOJ] didn't want to go after him [Epstein] because he's an asset for the United States and Israel...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Bill Clinton, Jeffrey Epstein
Bill Clinton shakes hands with Jeffrey Epstein as Ghislaine Maxwell looks on. / IMAGE: William J. Clinton Presidential Library via Daily Mail

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Journalist James O’Keefe released undercover footage taken of a former Justice Department official claiming that deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was a CIA asset, and that rape took place on his plane while former President Bill Clinton was on board.

The footage released by O’Keefe shows Glenn Prager, whose LinkedIn claims that he once worked on “sensitive investigations involving major DOJ components, including the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, U.S. Marshals Service, ATF, and the U.S. Attorney’s Offices.”

O’Keefe said the person who secretly filmed Prager first noticed him at an airport because he had a DOJ patch on his backpack.

“I’ve interviewed all the victims. There’s never been an instance where [Donald] Trump was on a plane with these kids and the rapes occurred. But that can’t be said for Clinton. And it can’t be said for others,” Prager said at one point, apparently exonerating Trump.

“They [DOJ] didn’t want to go after him [Epstein] because he’s an asset for the United States and Israel,” he said at another point.

“It’s not talked about yet but, it’s soon to come out that he [Epstein] was a CIA informant.”

Responding to O’Keefe’s report, the DOJ downplayed the role Prager played within the department, and called his claims baseless.

“As the Department has made clear, this individual left government service more than 15 years ago in a brief junior role,” a DOJ spokesperson said.

“He has no knowledge of or access to this investigation, and his assertions are baseless. Exploiting survivors of sexual abuse by fabricating stories for personal gain is reprehensible.”

As has been widely documented, Epstein had relationships with numerous high-ranking U.S. and Israeli officials, including former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barrack and former CIA Director William Burns. The father of his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, was also an Israeli intelligence asset.

Researchers have argued that Epstein’s intelligence connections was a major reason why he was allowed to operate with impunity for decades.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Stay Out of Seattle’: City Leaders Blast ICE Ad Recruiting Local Officers

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com