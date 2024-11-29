Quantcast
Crypto Entrepreneur Eats Banana Art after Purchasing for $6.2M

'This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
"Comedian" / IMAGE: @justinsuntron via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun decided to eat the banana art he purchased for a whopping $6.2 million at a Sotheby’s auction in New York City.

He made the move during a Hong Kong conference on Friday, according to the BBC.

“It’s much better than other bananas,” Sun said. “It’s really quite good.”

The 2019 piece by Maurizio Cattelan was titled “Comedian” and comprised of a banana that was duct-taped to a wall.

The banana used for the art piece is routinely changed, and Sun described how to replace the fruit while he spoke with the press.

The outlet added the banana was previously eaten two other times, but neither individual paid money to do so.

Sun originally shared on Nov. 20 he acquired the controversial piece of art in a social media post.

“This is not just an artwork; it represents a cultural phenomenon that bridges the worlds of art, memes, and the cryptocurrency community,” he wrote.

He added he planned to eat the banana in the upcoming days.

Sun said it would be “honoring its place in both art history and popular culture.”

After the selling of the art went viral, The New York Times found the fruit vendor the banana was purchased from.

The outlet informed Shah Alam of just how much the banana went for, causing Alam to cry.

“I am a poor man,” Alam said. “I have never had this kind of money; I have never seen this kind of money.”

Sun saw the story and took to social media Thursday vowing to help Alam.

“To thank Mr. Shah Alam, I’ve decided to buy 100,000 bananas from his stand in New York’s Upper East Side,” Sun wrote. “These bananas will be distributed free worldwide through his stand.”

The entrepreneur stated he hopes to visit Alam’s fruit stand in person.

“Mr. Alam’s contribution to this extraordinary artwork is indispensable, highlighting the boundless possibilities and value hidden in everyday life,” he continued.

