Empire State Building Shines Red, Sparking Meltdowns from the Left

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) The iconic Empire State Building in New York City shined red Tuesday night every time a swing state was called for now President-elect Donald Trump, causing leftists to fume on social media.

The building vowed to display the color of the candidate for five minutes for when each battleground state was called, per the Associated Press.

North Carolina was the first state called for Trump, causing the building to light up in GOP red at 11:22 p.m. for the next few minutes.

Some unhinged social-media users decided to hurl a series of profanities in protest of the lighting.

“What the f**k is wrong with you,” wrote one per.

The blowback caused the building’s X account to issue a reminder to angry users.

“As a reminder we will be sparkling for all battleground state calls from the Associated Press,” it said.

However, the online hate continued when Georgia also went to Trump a little under two hours later.

“THIS STUPID F**KING ACCOUNT YOURE LITERALLY IN NEW YORK,” an angry user added, noting that New York City notoriously leans Democrat.

Trump secured a second term by outperforming Harris in every swing state.

He won every swing state, with the exception of Arizona and Nevada, which had yet to be called.

The soon-to-be 47th president gave a victory speech from Mar-a-Lago early Wednesday morning.

“This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time,” he said. “There never been anything like this in this country and maybe beyond.”

Trump spoke about healing the country and returning it to its glory days.

“This will truly be a golden age of America, that’s what we will have” Trump continued. “This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again.”