CNN: Some Who Embrace Climate-Change Narrative are ‘New Deniers’

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Paranoid about losing the rhetorical debate over climate-change, leftist panic-mongers are expanding the definition of “climate deniers” to include those who agree with their overly broad contention that the climate is “changing” but question the dire and catastrophic consequences of it.

For decades, those who promoted climate alarmism have labeled skeptics as climate-change or science denialists.

Now, they have contrived another term, “new deniers,” to describe those who embrace the climate-change theory, but doubt climate-change “solutions” or claim that global warming might be a good thing, CNN reported.

Skeptics have never questioned that there are, indeed, changes in the weather patterns that may impact the Earth’s surface temperature—and, indeed, that man-made emissions, which account for a small fraction of all total greenhouse-gas emissions—may play a small part in the problem.

Yet, many have rejected the hysterical hyperbole, cherry-picking of data and constant goalpost-shifting of so-called climate scientists who have a vested financial interest in torquing up the sense of urgency.

Climate-change dogmatists’ refusal to engage in serious academic debate has led critics to begin dismantling the climate argument from a different angle, by pointing out the ways in which modern society has improved over the pre-industrial version that leftist yearn to return to.

Trump is my only choice but give credit if it's due. Rumors are Ramaswamy is being considered for Trump's V.P. Love that Vivek doesn't let these talking heads talk over him! Vivek Ramaswamy Absolutely Destroys Globalism Mouthpiece Andrea Mitchell on "Climate Change" pic.twitter.com/2YbdITPHrW — 🔴♦️ ULTRA-MAGA Lori 🇺🇸 Patriot♦️🔴 (@LiberatedCit) August 30, 2023

The “new deniers” term was coined by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a pro-censorship non-government organization that does not disclose its donors. The group purports to protect human rights by slowing the spread of “online hate” and “disinformation” through research, public campaigns and policy advocacy.

According to the CCDH, “new deniers” have changed their strategy by accepting the premises of climate change, but rejecting the partisan “solutions.”

Imran Ahmed, chief executive officer and founder of CCDH, suggested that the report gives reason to believe that climate propaganda is working.

“The climate movement has won the argument that climate change is real, and that it is hurting our planet’s ecosystems,” he claimed. “As the impacts of the climate crisis—from scorching heat waves to fierce storms—affect a broader swath of the global population, narratives that deny the existence of climate change are becoming less effective.”

Still, Ahmed added, “new denial” is “no less insidious and could hold enormous influence over public opinion on climate action for decades to come.”

According to Charlie Cray, a senior strategist at Greenpeace, the internet has allowed for climate misinformation to spread rapidly.