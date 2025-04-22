Elon Musk’s Former Employees are Now Advising the FBI

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Intercept reported Tuesday that a former employee of billionaire Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, is now a senior advisor with the FBI.

“Tarak Makecha, who previously worked at Elon Musk’s electric car company, now has roles at both the FBI and the Justice Department’s Justice Management Division,” the Intercept reported, citing DOJ documents.

“At the FBI, the records show Makecha is a ‘senior advisor’ to the agency’s executive assistant director for human resources. At the Justice Management Division, he is listed as an ‘advisor’ to the office of the chief information officer, which oversees IT and cybersecurity for the department.”

Former Tesla employee Tarak Makecha has roles at the FBI and the Justice Department, records reviewed by The Intercept show. https://t.co/2NUVVlqMzQ — The Intercept (@theintercept) April 19, 2025

An anonymous source told The Intercept that Makecha’s work is focused on the DOJ’s grant programs. Before that, he was reportedly working with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash costs at other federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission, the State Department, and the Office of Personnel Management.

According to Makecha’s LinkedIn, he worked in a variety of roles at Tesla from 2017 to 2019, before eventually moving over to a drone detection startup called SkySafe, where he was the CFO until January. He also served in the Army from 2008 to 2013, being deployed in Afghanistan as a Ranger Platoon Leader for the 2ndBatallion, 75th Ranger Regiment, according to his LinkedIn.

Makecha is at least the second Musk employee to now hold a position with the nation’s largest federal law enforcement agency. SpaceX’s former security director, Justin Monroe, is also working as an adviser within the office of the director of the FBI, according to ProPublica. Monore was previously an information warfare officer for the Navy.

I wonder if this has anything to do with the push to deem Tesla vandals as domestic terrorists 🤔 pic.twitter.com/5F19ofwsb2 — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) April 22, 2025

Additionally, Christopher Stanley—who reportedly still lists himself as an active employee for both SpaceX and Twitter/X—works as a “senior advisor” to the DOJ’s deputy attorney general’s office, according to Reuters.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.