Tuesday, April 22, 2025

Elon Musk’s Former Employees are Now Advising the FBI

SpaceX’s former security director, Justin Monroe, is also working as an adviser within the office of the director of the FBI, according to ProPublica. Monore was previously an information warfare officer for the Navy...

Posted by Ken Silva
FBI agent flying on a private jet with a Texas oil billionaire. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT
FBI agent flying on a private jet with a Texas oil billionaire. PHOTO: Joshua D Glawson via ChatGPT

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Intercept reported Tuesday that a former employee of billionaire Elon Musk’s electric car company, Tesla, is now a senior advisor with the FBI.

“Tarak Makecha, who previously worked at Elon Musk’s electric car company, now has roles at both the FBI and the Justice Department’s Justice Management Division,” the Intercept reported, citing DOJ documents.

“At the FBI, the records show Makecha is a ‘senior advisor’ to the agency’s executive assistant director for human resources. At the Justice Management Division, he is listed as an ‘advisor’ to the office of the chief information officer, which oversees IT and cybersecurity for the department.”

An anonymous source told The Intercept that Makecha’s work is focused on the DOJ’s grant programs. Before that, he was reportedly working with Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency to slash costs at other federal agencies, including the Federal Communications Commission, the State Department, and the Office of Personnel Management.

According to Makecha’s LinkedIn, he worked in a variety of roles at Tesla from 2017 to 2019, before eventually moving over to a drone detection startup called SkySafe, where he was the CFO until January. He also served in the Army from 2008 to 2013, being deployed in Afghanistan as a Ranger Platoon Leader for the 2ndBatallion, 75th Ranger Regiment, according to his LinkedIn.

Makecha is at least the second Musk employee to now hold a position with the nation’s largest federal law enforcement agency. SpaceX’s former security director, Justin Monroe, is also working as an adviser within the office of the director of the FBI, according to ProPublica. Monore was previously an information warfare officer for the Navy.

Additionally, Christopher Stanley—who reportedly still lists himself as an active employee for both SpaceX and Twitter/X—works as a “senior advisor” to the DOJ’s deputy attorney general’s office, according  to Reuters.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Trump Wants Interest Rate Cuts; Be Careful What You Wish For!
Next article
Trump’s Inauguration Sets Fundraising Record with $239 Million

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com