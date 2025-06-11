Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Elon Apologizes for Unhinged Attack on President Donald J. Trump

"President Trump heard about it and said, ‘This is too much'..."

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Elon Musk attends news conference with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, May 30, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Billionaire Elon Musk is apparently trying to mend fences with President Donald Trump, writing on X that he regrets some of his posts about his onetime ally and that they went “too far.”

Early Wednesday morning, he posted “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Musk’s break with a president whom he spent hundreds of millions of dollars to elect appeared to put an end to his influence in the White House and prompted concerns about effects on his companies.

It’s still not totally clear what caused the rift. Musk expressed concern about Trump’s “big beautiful” spending bill, while the President said Musk was just made he wasn’t getting his electric car subsidies. Since then, reports have come out about Musk’s purported drug use. The New York Times said the breaking point was when Musk physically accosted Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in the White House. 

“President Trump heard about it and said, ‘This is too much,’” Trump supporter Steve Bannon reportedly said of the incident. 

Musk earlier deleted a post in which he claimed without evidence that the government was concealing information about the president’s association with infamous pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Meanwhile, other posts that irritated Trump, including ones in which Musk called the spending bill an “abomination” and claimed credit for Trump’s election victory, remained live.

On Sunday, Trump told NBC’s Kristen Welker that he has no desire to repair their relationship and warned that Musk could face “serious consequences” if he tries to help Democrats in upcoming elections. Trump has already threatened to cut Musk’s contracts.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

