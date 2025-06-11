Tuesday, June 10, 2025

‘Day of Defiance’ to Protest Trump’s Army, Flag Day Celebrations

'Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, activists will make action everywhere else the story of America that day...'

Posted by Headline USA Editor
A protester waves a foreign flag as a Waymo taxi burns near the Metropolitan Detention Center of downtown Los Angeles, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

(, The Center Square) Protests are being planned across the country to deflect from the celebratory events to be held in Washington on Saturday marking the Army’s 250th birthday and Flag Day, which coincide with President Donald Trump’s 79th birthday.

The No Kings Nationwide Day of Defiance will take place “during Donald Trump’s military parade,” as the event is being billed by Invisible, a grassroots progressive movement.

The Day of Defiance comprises dozens of progressive grassroots organizations and unions, including the American Federation of Teachers and Planned Parenthood. The movement says it is comprised of “pro-democracy and pro-worker movements” and activists.

“Instead of allowing this military parade to be the center of gravity, activists will make action everywhere else the story of America that day,” according to a release from Invisible.

The group says activists nationwide “will come together for marches, rallies, and demonstrations to reject corrupt, authoritarian politics in the United States,” adding that the protests are modeled after “Hands Off!” and May Day demonstrations.

The organizers accuse the president of holding the military parade to celebrate himself, comparing his actions to that of a king.

“Donald Trump wants tanks in the streets and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday,” according to No Kings. “A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington – it rises up everywhere else. June 14th is also the U.S. Army’s birthday – a day that marks when Americans first organized to stand up to a king. Trump isn’t honoring that legacy. He’s hijacking it to celebrate himself.”

While the group says the event is meant to boost the president’s “ego,” he emphasizes that it is meant to honor the Army and highlight its history.

This parade salutes our soldiers’ remarkable strength and unbeatable spirit,” Trump said in a promotional video on Thursday of last week. “You won’t want to miss it. I think it’s going to be better and bigger than any parade we’ve ever had in this country.”

According to White House communications, “Attendees will experience 250 years of Army heritage through historical U.S. Army personnel reenactors, period-accurate equipment, vehicles, impressive flyovers, and military bands participating in the landmark event.

Despite the parade being held in D.C., the group opted not to hold a competing event in there. Instead, it is hosting one of its major protests in Philadelphia. However, an interactive map on the No Kings website shows several events to be held around the Beltway.

While the demonstrations come on the heels of violent protests in Los Angeles, the events have been planned as early as the first of May. The group says it is committed to “nonviolent action,” urging its participants “deescalate any potential confrontation.”

