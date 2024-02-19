Quantcast
Monday, February 19, 2024

NYC Cathedral Holds ‘Mass of Reparation’ to Atone for Sacreligious Tranny Funeral

'At the service, many of those in attendance dressed as hookers, danced in the aisles, sang "Ave Cecilia" when ‘Ave Maria’ was sung, and shouted, "St. Cecilia, Mother of All Whores"...

Posted by Jacob Bruns
Funeral of Cecilia Gentili
Funeral of Cecilia Gentili at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City / IMAGE: Trans Equity via YouTube

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) New York City’s iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral was compelled to atone after transgender activists took over the church last week and held a sacreligious ceremony, Breitbart reported.

More than 1,000 mourners from the LGBT community converged on the cathedral for the Feb. 15 funeral mass commemorating transgender activist Cecilia Gentili, a left-wing atheist.

The rector of the cathedral, Father Enrique Salvo, claimed afterwards that the activists had misled him when they asked to use the church for a funeral for a deceased Catholic, and issued a statement condemning the blasphemous ruse.

“Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior at a funeral here at St. Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this week,” he wrote.

“The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way.”

The transgender mob went so far as to place an image of Gentili with a halo surrounded by the Spanish words for “whore,” “transvestite,” “blessed” and “mother” at the foot of the sacred altar.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecilia Gentili (@ceciliagentili72)

Catholic League president Bill Donohue condemned the service, noting that the church was defiled by the cross-dressers, who danced in church aisles and desecrated holy music.

“At the service, many of those in attendance dressed as hookers, danced in the aisles, sang ‘Ave Cecilia’ when ‘Ave Maria’ was sung, and shouted, ‘St. Cecilia, Mother of All Whores,’” he wrote.

All of this was permitted by the presiding Father Edward Dougherty, who went so far as to refer to Gentili as a “she,” thereby affirming the deceased’s non-biological “gender identity.”

The Archdiocese of New York also condemned the service, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, ordered the mass of reparation to atone for the farcical event.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Called Racist for Criticizing Beyoncé’s Cultural Appropriation

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com