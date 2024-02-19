NYC Cathedral Holds ‘Mass of Reparation’ to Atone for Sacreligious Tranny Funeral

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) New York City’s iconic St. Patrick’s Cathedral was compelled to atone after transgender activists took over the church last week and held a sacreligious ceremony, Breitbart reported.

More than 1,000 mourners from the LGBT community converged on the cathedral for the Feb. 15 funeral mass commemorating transgender activist Cecilia Gentili, a left-wing atheist.

The rector of the cathedral, Father Enrique Salvo, claimed afterwards that the activists had misled him when they asked to use the church for a funeral for a deceased Catholic, and issued a statement condemning the blasphemous ruse.

“Thanks to so many who have let us know they share our outrage over the scandalous behavior at a funeral here at St. Patrick’s Cathedral earlier this week,” he wrote.

“The Cathedral only knew that family and friends were requesting a funeral Mass for a Catholic, and had no idea our welcome and prayer would be degraded in such a sacrilegious and deceptive way.”

The transgender mob went so far as to place an image of Gentili with a halo surrounded by the Spanish words for “whore,” “transvestite,” “blessed” and “mother” at the foot of the sacred altar.

Catholic League president Bill Donohue condemned the service, noting that the church was defiled by the cross-dressers, who danced in church aisles and desecrated holy music.

“At the service, many of those in attendance dressed as hookers, danced in the aisles, sang ‘Ave Cecilia’ when ‘Ave Maria’ was sung, and shouted, ‘St. Cecilia, Mother of All Whores,’” he wrote.

All of this was permitted by the presiding Father Edward Dougherty, who went so far as to refer to Gentili as a “she,” thereby affirming the deceased’s non-biological “gender identity.”

The Archdiocese of New York also condemned the service, and Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, ordered the mass of reparation to atone for the farcical event.