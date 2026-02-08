Dozens of Anti-ICE Protestors Arrested in Minnesota after Attacking Police

(Headline USA) Several dozen protesters were arrested Saturday outside a federal building in Minneapolis after attacking police.

Scores of protesters gathered across the street from the Bishop Henry Whipple Federal Building around midday, throwing bottles and sex toys at a line of police guarding the property. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office said that the arrests began after the crowd started throwing chunks of ice and some property was damaged. A deputy was hit in the head, and a squad vehicle’s windshield was smashed, the sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page.

Police declared the gathering unlawful and ordered protesters to leave. Many complied, the Star Tribune reported, but about 100 remained in a standoff with deputies, state troopers and state conservation officers.

SCREAMING FOR HELP: After multiple warnings from police, authorities have begun arresting anti-ICE protesters outside the federal Whipple building. Many demonstrators can be heard begging for help as they are zip-tied and taken into custody.@Bodittle | @FrontlinesTPUSA pic.twitter.com/hv0OvE6MOz — FRONTLINES TPUSA (@FrontlinesTPUSA) February 7, 2026

The sheriff’s office later told television station KSTP that at least 42 arrests were made. No one from the sheriff’s office responded to email, voicemail and text messages from The Associated Press on Saturday afternoon.

Meanwhile on Saturday, hundreds gathered on a snow-covered field in a Minneapolis park to honor Renee Good and Alex Pretti. Event organizers echoed recent criticisms of the immigration crackdown across Minnesota, characterizing it as a federal occupation.

A federal immigration officer shot and killed Good in her car in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. Three agents surrounded her Honda Pilot SUV on a snowy street a few blocks from Good’s home. Bystander video show an officer approaching the SUV stopped across the middle of the road, demanding the driver open the door and grabbing the handle.

The vehicle began to pull forward, striking an ICE officer. That officer then pulled his weapon and immediately fired at close range, jumping back as the vehicle moved toward him. The Trump administration called Good as a domestic terrorist who tried to run over an officer with her vehicle. State and local officials have rejected that characterization.

Pretti was killed on Jan. 24 during a scuffle with immigration officers on the street. Bystander video shows a half-dozen officers took Pretti to the ground. One spotted Pretti’s gun, which he was licensed to carry, and shouted “He’s got a gun.” Two officers then opened fire. Pretti was seemingly disarmed when he was killed.

The Trump administration’s border czar, Tom Homan, on Wednesday announced the administration would pull 700 immigration officers from Minnesota — roughly a quarter of the officers deployed to the state — after state and local officials agreed over the past week to cooperate by turning over arrested immigrants. Homan did not say when the administration would end its crackdown in the state, however.

Adapted from reporting by the Associated Press