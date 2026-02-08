Poll: Majority Prefer Trump’s Immigration Policies over Biden’s

(The Center Square) A majority of Americans say they prefer President Donald Trump’s approach to border security and immigration than they do former President Joe Biden’s, according to new polling data.

The poll from Napolitan News Service found that 52% prefer Trump’s handling of the issues to 33% who prefer Biden’s. The remaining 15% said they were not sure.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted by pollster Scott Rasmussen Feb. 4-5, after two people protesting deportation actions in Minneapolis were shot and killed by federal agents in separate incidents.

“Democrats think they have a winning issue by attacking ICE and keeping the center of attention on what happened in Minneapolis. And on one level, they have a point. People don’t like the tactics they saw…” Rasmussen said. “The challenge though, for the Democrats, is you can’t talk about ICE without talking about the larger issues of immigration and border security. And on that, Republicans still have a very significant advantage.”

Opinions, however, are divided along party lines: 90% of Republicans say Trump’s approach is better, and 63% of Democrats say Biden’s was better.

RMG Research, Inc., conducted the field work for the survey, which has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.