Sunday, February 8, 2026

Poll: Majority Prefer Trump’s Immigration Policies over Biden’s

Opinions, however, are divided along party lines: 90% of Republicans say Trump's approach is better, and 63% of Democrats say Biden's was better...

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Joe Biden wears a 'Trump' hat
Joe Biden wears a 'Trump' hat during a Sept. 11 commemoration event. / PHOTO: @loganclarkhall via Twitter

(, The Center Square) A majority of Americans say they prefer President Donald Trump’s approach to border security and immigration than they do former President Joe Biden’s, according to new polling data.

The poll from Napolitan News Service found that 52% prefer Trump’s handling of the issues to 33% who prefer Biden’s. The remaining 15% said they were not sure.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted by pollster Scott Rasmussen Feb. 4-5, after two people protesting deportation actions in Minneapolis were shot and killed by federal agents in separate incidents.

“Democrats think they have a winning issue by attacking ICE and keeping the center of attention on what happened in Minneapolis. And on one level, they have a point. People don’t like the tactics they saw…” Rasmussen said. “The challenge though, for the Democrats, is you can’t talk about ICE without talking about the larger issues of immigration and border security. And on that, Republicans still have a very significant advantage.”

Opinions, however, are divided along party lines: 90% of Republicans say Trump’s approach is better, and 63% of Democrats say Biden’s was better.

RMG Research, Inc., conducted the field work for the survey, which has a margin of error of +/- 3.1%.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Federal Court Orders Government to Pay Legal Fees for Illegal Aliens
Next article
Dozens of Anti-ICE Protestors Arrested in Minnesota after Attacking Police

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com