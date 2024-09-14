Misogynist Don Lemon Under Fire Again for Mocking Melania’s Heartfelt Video

(Headline USA) Ousted former CNN host Don Lemon came under fire this week for mocking former first lady Melania Trump after she raised questions about the investigation into the assassination attempt on her husband.

In a video posted online, Melania Trump called the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s July 13 campaign rally “horrible” and “distressing,” before adding that she believes there is “more to the story.”

The “silence” around the assassination attempt “feels heavy,” Melania said. “I can’t help but wonder, why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?”

Lemon shared Melania’s comments alongside a video of himself making confused faces and rolling his eyes.

When the clip concluded, Lemon zoomed in on him putting his head into his hand in an exasperated way.

“What is this??” Lemon wrote in the caption.

Don Lemon mocks Melania Trump describing her distress over the attempted ass*ss*nation of her husband. Sick. pic.twitter.com/4LGbBeKomN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 11, 2024

Lemon has since deleted the video from X and TikTok.

“Mocking a woman talking about her husband nearly being killed shows everything we need to know about who you are and what is in your soul,” one user wrote in response to Lemon on X. “You can delete it, but the internet is forever.”

This isn’t the first time Lemon has outed himself as a misogynist. His demeaning behavior toward women is one of the reasons he was finally fired from CNN.

According to a report last year, during his tenure at CNN Lemon allegedly called a female producer fat to her face, accused colleague Soledad O’Brien of not being black, and sent colleague Kyra Phillips a menacing text threatening her.

He even insulted then-GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s appearances on air, claiming Haley was “not in her prime” anymore.

“A woman is considered to be in their prime in 20s and 30s and maybe 40s,” Lemon added.

In response, Haley pointed out that it’s “always the liberals who are the most sexist.”

Lemon, who also endured a humiliating lawsuit over allegations that he drunkenly wiped his genital juices on the upper lip of an off-duty bartender in Cape Cod, also faced allegations of hypocrisy earlier this year at his own wedding.

The newscaster, who is black and gay, married a white man, despite having previously accused white males of being the “biggest terror threat” in the United States.