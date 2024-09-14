Kamala’s Campaign Chief, Heir of Radical Activist, Pushed Tranny Surgeries for Illegal Inmates

(Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris’s current campaign manager authored Harris’s endorsement of radical leftist policies in a 2019 questionnaire from the American Civil Liberties Union, including Harris’s support for taxpayer-funded sex-change treatments for incarcerated illegal immigrants.

Julie Chávez Rodriguez, who is also the granddaughter of radical leftist César Chávez, filled out the ACLU questionnaire on Harris’s behalf, according to the document’s metadata obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. At the time, Rodriguez was Harris’s national political director.

Rodriguez’s role in Harris’s inner circle has only expanded since then, working as campaign manager for Harris and President Joe Biden, and continuing on at the top of Harris’s presidential campaign after Biden dropped out.

Rodriguez’s connection to the 2019 questionnaire could be a problem for Harris’s campaign, which has sought to distance the vice president from the far-left positions she previously took.

For example, when CNN resurfaced the 2019 questionnaire this week, the Harris campaign dismissed it, saying, “Old questionnaires are a complete distraction from the task at hand right now.”

Harris’s campaign added that the policies she previously endorsed in the questionnaire are “not what she’s proposing” and “not what she’s running on” right now.

The campaign did not say whether Rodriguez still supports the policies she encouraged Harris to endorse.

Those policies included taxpayer-funded sex-change treatments for migrants being held in detention centers.

“I support policies ensuring that federal prisoners and detainees are able to obtain medically necessary care for gender transition, including surgical care, while incarcerated or detained,” said Harris’s response on the questionnaire. “Transition treatment is a medical necessity, and I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment.”



She also expressed support for “reducing incarceration by 50% in the federal prison system,” and “ending the use of ICE detainers.”

Earlier this year, Rodriguez suggested these policies would still be a key part of any future administration with Harris in it.

Biden and Harris are “not advocating for shutting down the border,” she said, adding that “what people want to see is order and humanity in our immigration system.”