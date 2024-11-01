Quantcast
Thursday, October 31, 2024

DOJ Threatens Election Misinformation Offenders, Yet Gives Jimmy Kimmel a Pass

'Douglas Mackey was sentenced to prison for less...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel / IMAGE: Jimmy Kimmel Live via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAThe Biden-Harris DOJ on Thursday condemned alleged election interference through voter disinformation, while turning a blind eye to leftist comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s targeting of Trump voters. 

In a strongly worded statement posted on X, the DOJ vowed to prosecute anyone who misleads voters about voting times or locations, calling it a “serious offense.”

“The Justice Department is vigilant in prosecuting those who try to mislead voters,” the statement read, alongside a graphic saying, “Ensure your information is accurate and report any misleading or fraudulent claims to local authorities or the FBI.”

The statement came a day after Kimmel opened his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue by telling Trump voters to vote “late” or on Nov. 7—two days after the actual election. 

“I don’t know if you guys know about this but we have an election coming up. If you can vote early, vote early. If you can’t vote, vote early, vote on time. If you want to vote for Trump, vote late, vote very late–do your voting on Thursday or maybe Friday,” Kimmel claimed, as seen in a video shared on his YouTube channel. 

Clips of the remarks made their way onto X on Thursday, with journalist and Grabien founder Tom Elliott among the first to share them.

Kimmel’s remarks, part of an apparent joke, drew ire from critics who accused the DOJ of failing to put its money where its mouth is.

Critics noted that the DOJ has prosecuted others with far less influence than Kimmel, whose show averaged roughly 1.6 million viewers on Tuesday, according to LateNighter. 

“Douglas Mackey was sentenced to prison for less, and he didn’t use federally licensed airwaves when spreading this election misinformation,” one user wrote on X. 

In 2023, Douglas Mackey, a social media personality known as Ricky Vaughn, was sentenced to seven months in federal prison on a “Conspiracy Against Rights” conviction.

The DOJ claimed Mackey established online group chats where he tricked Hillary Clinton’s supporters into believing they could vote via text message. It isn’t immediately clear whether anyone failed to vote because of the messages.

Many critics pointed out that the DOJ should apply the Mackey precedent and hold Kimmel accountable:

 

 

 

