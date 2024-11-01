Quantcast
Thursday, October 31, 2024

Man Harasses Hooters, Becomes a ‘Woman,’ and Sues After Job Denial

'Oh, we don’t care about experience. We hire on the basis of personality...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A transgender woman is suing a New York-based Hooters over alleged discrimination after the restaurant denied several job applications. The restaurant, however, has a different story.

Before transitioning, Brandy Livingston allegedly made sexually explicit comments to staff, including remarks about masturbation and marrying a worker.

Livingston’s pre-transitioning behavior prompted Hooters to ban Livingston from the restaurant—until they returned.

By the time of the gender transition, Brandy had applied for a job at Hooters three times.  

During an interview with Hooters, Livingston told ABC10 to have asked whether the staff wanted to see past “experience or anything else.” 

In response, the interviewer allegedly responded, “Oh, we don’t care about experience. We hire on the basis of personality. And there’s an image that needs to be met.” 

The mistreatment alleged by Livingston did not stop there, as Hooters staffers refused to use preferred pronouns and questioned why the transgender woman was allowed to use the women’s restrooms. 

“I overheard one of the servers after I left the restroom talking to one of the managers and said that, ‘Why are you allowing him in the women’s restroom?’ And the manager said, ‘Oh, I don’t like it any more than you do’,” Livingston recalled. 

Despite claims of discrimination, Hooters asserted that Brandy was once threatened “to go to a gun range for practice for the next time you came to the restaurant.” 

Livingston denied ever saying anything about that, claiming instead: “My mom would take me to the gun range and for clay pigeon shooting, trap.”

The transgender woman added, “I feel like one of the servers might have overheard what me and my dad were talking about and misunderstood what we were talking about.”

In response, Livingston filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights, which reported finding evidence of potential rights violations. A hearing is scheduled for a date that has yet to be announced. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Threatens Election Misinformation Offenders, Yet Gives Jimmy Kimmel a Pass
Next article
Are D.C. Businesses Boarding Up for Protests After Kamala’s Loss?

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com