DOJ Slams Cuomo Sexual Harassment a Day After His Border Critique

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden-led DOJ delivered a rebuke to Andrew Cuomo, the disgraced former governor of New York, announcing on Friday that he subjected 13 women “to a sexually hostile work environment,” Politico reported on Friday.

The announcement stemmed from an agreement between the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who assumed office following Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations. Specifically, the DOJ, in collaboration with the Southern District of New York, found that Cuomo violated some provisions of Title VII.

“Governor Cuomo repeatedly subjected these female employees to unwelcome, non-consensual sexual contact; ogling; unwelcome sexual comments; gender-based nicknames; comments on their physical appearances; and/or preferential treatment based on their physical appearances,” the agreement read.

As part of the settlement, Hochul agreed to expand the human resources department within the executive branch of the state government. The 13 women were first revealed in a disturbing report led by Attorney General Letitia James, prompting Cuomo’s resignation in 2021.

However, Cuomo has sought to rebuild his reputation by positioning himself as a potential candidate in the New York City mayoral contest in 2025. In an op-ed for the Hill, Cuomo criticized the Democratic Party’s lack of a border plan.

“What is our border policy, and how did we expect to handle the 2 million immigrants and asylum-seekers who came over the border, and are continuing to come?” Cuomo asked, asserting that President Joe Biden has failed to address the border crisis.

The Thursday op-ed, as reported by the New York Post, likely serves as a precursor to a potential mayoral bid in New York City. Current Mayor Eric Adams is under federal investigation for potential campaign finance violations.

While the mayor has not been directly implicated in any wrongdoing, the investigation, coupled with rampant illegal immigration, has taken a toll on the mayor’s polls.

Similar to Cuomo, Adams has strongly criticized Biden’s border chaos, prompting many — including the former governor himself — to speculate that the investigation into the mayor is retaliation for his criticism.

Politico reported in November 2023 that several Biden aides were aware of rumors that the DOJ would target Adams. “I’m surprised it took this long,” a Democratic aide told Politico, referring to the investigation of Adams.

In a November 2023 interview, Cuomo suggested that the DOJ might be driven by political motives in their investigation of Adams. “They sometimes play politics in the justice system,” Cuomo said of the investigation. “It’s no longer church and state — they play politics. I think the way they’ve treated Mayor Adams is disrespectful, and it’s hurt his ability to do his job.”

Cuomo added, “I support Mayor Adams. every New Yorker should support Mayor Adams because we need him to do well. We are at a critical, critical point. You could see New York City tip. So, I don’t envision in any scenario that Mayor Adams steps down. I haven’t heard any legal charge that is credible against Mayor Adams.”