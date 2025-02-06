DOJ Lawyer Caught Having ‘Sexual Contact’ w/ Intern

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The DOJ Inspector General recently caught an attorney emulating former President Bill Clinton.

On Tuesday, the DOJ-OIG released a report that found that an attorney advisor for the Justice Department had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with an intern in the Attorney Advisor’s office. Attorney advisors help with the DOJ’s internal rulemaking and policies, according to the department’s website.

“The OIG investigation substantiated the allegation that the then Attorney Advisor had engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with an intern while in the Attorney Advisor’s office and determined that this behavior constituted conduct prejudicial to the government in violation of federal ethics regulations,” the DOJ-OIG said in its report.

“The Attorney Advisor resigned while the OIG’s investigation was ongoing.”

Reports from the DOJ’s Office of the Inspector General in recent years suggest that the DOJ and FBI have a widespread culture of sexual misconduct.

For example, last October the DOJ-OIG released a report about how a federal prosecutor had a sexual relationship with the target of a police investigation.

According to that report, the DOJ-OIG received information from a local police department that a U.S. Attorney used his government-issued mobile device to engage in extensive, sexually explicit communications with someone who later became the target of a police investigation.

The DOJ-OIG said its investigation substantiated the local police department’s tip.

And according to a 2020 Associated Press article entitled, ‘Under the rug:’ Sexual misconduct shakes FBI’s senior ranks, the last time the OIG did an extensive probe of sexual misconduct within the FBI, it tallied 343 “offenses” from fiscal years 2009 to 2012, including three instances of “videotaping undressed women without consent.”

That AP investigation identified at least six sexual misconduct allegations involving senior FBI officials over the past five years, including two new claims brought by women who say they were sexually assaulted by ranking agents.

“Each of the accused FBI officials appears to have avoided discipline, the AP found, and several were quietly transferred or retired, keeping their full pensions and benefits even when probes substantiated the sexual misconduct claims against them,” the AP reported in December 2020.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.