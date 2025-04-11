DOJ Investigating Liberal Governor Who Claimed to be Harboring Illegal Female Migrant

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The top federal prosecutor in New Jersey says she has launched an investigation into Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and state Attorney General Matt Platkin over the state’s directive to local law enforcement not to cooperate with federal agent conducting immigration enforcement.

Alina Habba, appointed last month by President Donald Trump as the interim U.S. attorney for the state, announced the investigation on Thursday evening on Fox News.

“I want it to be a warning for everybody that I have instructed my office today to open an investigation into Governor Murphy, to open an investigation into Attorney General Platkin,” she said.

Murphy’s office declined to comment.

Murphy’s administration has been largely supportive of illegal immigration. Under his tenure, Platkin’s predecessor issued a guideline limiting cooperation between local New Jersey police and immigration officials. A bill that would make the directive state law is pending in the Legislature, but hasn’t advanced.

Murphy himself has apparently gone even further in his support for illegal immigration. In February, he bragged about harboring a female illegal immigrant—later claiming he was “misinterpreted.”

Murphy’s comments about harboring an illegal came in February at Montclair State University, where he said that he was actively defying the federal government by hiding an illegal alien in his home.

“I don’t want to get into too much detail, but there’s someone in our broader universe whose immigration status is not yet at the point that they are trying to get it to and we said, ‘You know what, let’s have her live at our house above our garage,’” Murphy said.

“And good luck to the feds coming in trying to get her,” he added.

After Murphy’s comments received media attention, the governor’s representative suggested that Murphy’s claims were misleading, according to the New York Post. Murphy was reportedly referring to a legal resident in his orbit who was just worried about Trump’s illegal migrant crackdown, the governor’s representative claimed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.