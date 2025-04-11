Butler, Pa. Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump was nearly killed last July in Butler, Pennsylvania—and apparently someone there wanted to finish the job this year.

Shawn Monper, 32, of Butler, is accused of making threatening comments on YouTube over several weeks targeting the Republican president, Elon Musk and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the department said on Friday.

Investigators say Monper got a firearms permit shortly after Trump’s January inauguration and then commented online that he had bought “several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office.”

A man arrested Wednesday in Butler Township is accused of making online threats against President Donald Trump, as well as agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, according to a criminal complaint filed. https://t.co/xZgmzNq4KV pic.twitter.com/HWLqoqxzJx — Butler Eagle (@ButlerEagle) April 11, 2025

“We just need to start killing people: Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0,” Monper allegedly said on Feb. 17 on his YouTube account, “Mr. Satan.”

“im going to assassinate him myself,” his “Mr. Satan” account said again on March 4, according ot the DOJ.

Monper was arrested on Wednesday. According to the Butler Eagle, the FBI’s SWAT team was operating in Butler Township that same day. The Eagle confirmed on Friday that the FBI SWAT team was taking down Monper.

An attorney for Monper didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi thanked law enforcement for arresting “this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans.”

Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year: one in Butler and one in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.