Friday, April 11, 2025

Butler, Pa. Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Trump

'We just need to start killing people: Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Trump bullseye
Footage shows the 'bullseye' shot that would-be assassin Thomas Crooks hoped to take on former President Donald Trump a moment before he turned his head at a July 2024 rally in Butler, Pa. / IMAGE: @MarioNawfal via Twitter; graphic editing by Ben Sellers, Headline USA

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Donald Trump was nearly killed last July in Butler, Pennsylvania—and apparently someone there wanted to finish the job this year.

Shawn Monper, 32, of Butler, is accused of making threatening comments on YouTube over several weeks targeting the Republican president, Elon Musk and Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the department said on Friday.

Investigators say Monper got a firearms permit shortly after Trump’s January inauguration and then commented online that he had bought “several guns and been stocking up on ammo since Trump got in office.”

“We just need to start killing people: Trump, Elon, all the heads of agencies Trump appointed, and anyone who stands in the way. Remember, we are the majority, MAGA is a minority of the country, and by the time its time to make the move, they will be weakened, many will be crushed by these policies, and they will want revenge too. American Revolution 2.0,” Monper allegedly said on Feb. 17 on his YouTube account, “Mr. Satan.”

“im going to assassinate him myself,” his “Mr. Satan” account said again on March 4, according ot the DOJ.

Monper was arrested on Wednesday. According to the Butler Eagle, the FBI’s SWAT team was operating in Butler Township that same day. The Eagle confirmed on Friday that the FBI SWAT team was taking down Monper.

An attorney for Monper didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment on Friday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi thanked law enforcement for arresting “this individual before he could carry out his threats against President Trump’s life and the lives of other innocent Americans.”

Trump was the target of two assassination attempts last year: one in Butler and one in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
DOJ Investigating Liberal Governor Who Claimed to be Harboring Illegal Female Migrant
Next article
Trump Adviser Sebastian Gorka Pushing for U.S. To Escalate War in Somalia

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com