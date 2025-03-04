DOJ Finally Joins Fight for Election Integrity, Intervenes in Prosecution of Whistleblowing Mom

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Trump-led DOJ announced Monday a review of the heavy-handed prosecution of Tina Peters, a gold star mother and former Colorado clerk sentenced to nearly a decade in state prison after sounding the alarm in 2021 about alleged flaws in Dominion Voting Systems machines.

Federal prosecutors, unaffiliated to the state case, filed a “statement of interest” expressing serious concerns about how Peters was targeted by Colorado officials. She had filed a federal motion three weeks ago challenging her state guilty verdict.

“Reasonable concerns have been raised about various aspects of Ms. Peters’s case,” wrote Acting U.S. Attorney for the Civil Division Yaakov Roth, according to Rasmussen Reports and the liberal New York Times. Trump tapped Roth to the role in February.

Among these concerns are the “exceptionally lengthy sentence imposed” for the alleged offenses, the First Amendment implications of the trial court and the refusal to grant bail pending appeal.

Roth also revealed that the federal government has launched a broader review of politically motivated prosecutions, including Peters’s, to determine whether these cases “oriented more toward inflicting political pain than toward pursuing actual justice or legitimate governmental objectives.”

Peters served Mesa County’s clerk and recorder from 2019 to 2023 before being prosecuted by Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, a Democrat, in 2022.

Her indictment conveniently coincided with her bid for Colorado secretary of state, a position currently held by Jena Griswold, a Democrat who led the unconstitutional efforts to remove Trump from Colorado’s presidential ballot.

Peters was repeatedly branded by activist Judge Matthew Barrett as a “charlatan” before slapping her with a 9-year prison sentence instead of probation in October 2024.

“I’m convinced you’d do it all over again if you could,” Barrett ranted, according to Colorado Newsline. “You are a privileged person. You are as privileged as they come. You used that for power and fame.”

According to Newsline, Peters’s guilty conviction included:

Three felony counts of attempting to influence a public servant

One felony count of conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation

One misdemeanor count of official misconduct

One misdemeanor count of violation of duty in elections

One misdemeanor count of failure to comply with the secretary of state.

Peters’s son, Remington Peters, died in a parachuting accident during a 2017 Navy SEAL Leap Frogs air show after serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan.