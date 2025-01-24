DOJ Drops Charges against Doctor Who Blew Whistle on Child Genital Mutilation

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The Justice Department has dropped its charges against the medical doctor who exposed Texas Children’s Hospital for conducting secret sex changes on children.

U.S. Attorney John Pearson filed a motion to dismiss the indictment against Dr. Eithan Haim on Friday, putting an end to the Biden administration’s politically motivated prosecution.

EXCLUSIVE: The Trump Administration has moved to dismiss the case of Dr. @EithanHaim, the heroic whistleblower who exposed the child sex-change program at Texas Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/EzaLM4bnMl — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 24, 2025

Dr. Haim contacted journalist Christopher Rufo in 2023, blowing the whistle the hospital for lying about terminating the transgender medicine program. Dr. Haim also disclosed that doctors were continuing to perform sex-change procedures on children as young as 11.

Rufo reported on Dr. Haim’s disclosure, causing Texas to immediately ban transgender medical procedures for minors.

But Rufo’s story also put Dr. Haim on the DOJ’s radar.

“On the morning in June 2023 that Haim was to graduate from Texas Children Hospital’s residency program, federal agents knocked on his door. They had identified him as a potential ‘leaker,’ presumably through forensic examination of the hospital’s computer systems. Shortly thereafter, Assistant U.S. Attorney Tina Ansari began threatening Haim with prosecution,” Rufo wrote in an article last June.

“Now, Ansari has made good on those threats. Earlier this week, U.S. marshals appeared at Haim’s home and summoned him to court to face an indictment on four felony counts of violating HIPAA.”

Dr. Haim faced up to 10 years in federal prison and a $250,000 maximum possible fine before the DOJ dropped the case on Friday.

The whistleblower has a GiveSendGo page to pay for his legal fees. He’s raised over $1.2 million to date.

“The outpouring of support is more than we would have ever thought possible,” Dr. Haim said earlier this month. “It means more than we can express in words. Thank you all for everything!”

