Did Ilhan Omar Invoke Execution While Attacking Trump?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Ilhan Omar D-Minn., implied Wednesday that President Donald Trump would face execution in Somalia, suggesting that “pedophiles” are put to death there after labeling him the “leader of the Pedophile Protection Party.”

Omar made the bizarre suggestion in an X post responding to a video clip in which Trump criticized Somali immigrants and Omar during a Tuesday interview on Fox Business’ Kudlow.

“Somalia has come in here—what they’ve done to our country,” Trump told host Larry Kudlow. “These people—they’ve come into our country, and what they’ve done with that fake congresswoman. She is so bad.”

In response to the clip, Omar accused Trump of attempting to deflect from leftist criticism over the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files,” Omar wrote. “At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them.”

The leader of the Pedophile Protection Party is trying to deflect attention from his name being all over the Epstein files. At least in Somalia they execute pedophiles not elect them. https://t.co/xC3Ype3zXI — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 10, 2026

Omar’s comments were quickly interpreted as an endorsement of Trump’s execution.

Her reference to execution appeared tied to claims repeatedly raised by her Democratic colleagues alleging that President Trump was referenced in connection with the rape of young girls alongside Jeffrey Epstein.

Those allegations trace back to a sensationalized FBI tip referenced in recently released DOJ documents, in which an individual claimed to have overheard Trump discussing abuse of minors in 1995.

The same tip also falsely alleged that Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate, was responsible for the Oklahoma City bombing.

Despite the sensational nature of those allegations and their promotion by some Democrats, Trump has not been accused of any wrongdoing related to the Epstein files.