Despite Denials, Biden’s FEMA Funneled Millions to Pay Lux Hotels for Illegals

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) The Biden administration worked overtime to deceive Americans it had not diverted disaster relief money to help illegal aliens. The problem? The new Trump administration just exposed that it did.

Elon Musk, tasked with leading the Department of Government Efficiency, unveiled Monday that his team found Biden’s FEMA had allocated nearly $60 million in taxpayer money to put illegal aliens in luxury New York City hotels.

The multi-million-dollar transfer allegedly occurred just days after President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, and was likely approved by the outgoing Biden administration, according to Musk’s comments on X.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk posted on X, in a now-viral post viewed nearly 47 million times.

“That money is meant for American disaster relief and instead is being spent on high end hotels for illegals!” Musk added. He vowed to initiate a “clawback demand” to “recoup those funds.”

The @DOGE team just discovered that FEMA sent $59M LAST WEEK to luxury hotels in New York City to house illegal migrants. Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order. That money is meant for American disaster relief… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 10, 2025

DOGE’s alleged findings expose a glaring contradiction. Not only did the Biden administration claim it had not used emergency relief dollars for illegal aliens, but it also launched a fact-checking page to reinforce so.

“Rumor: Funding for FEMA disaster response was diverted to support international efforts or border related issues,” the still-active page read, describing such claim as “false.”

“No money is being diverted from disaster response needs,” FEMA asserted. “FEMA’s disaster response efforts and individual assistance is funded through the Disaster Relief Fund, which is a dedicated fund for disaster efforts. Disaster Relief Fund money has not been diverted to other, non-disaster related efforts.”

Biden himself angrily denied the allegations while addressing reporters inside the White House: “They’re saying that money needed for these crises is being diverted to migrants. What the hell, heck are they talking about? Stop it! It’s outrageous. It’s just not true.”

Former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas also pushed back against the so-called misinformation during a softball interview with Andrea Mitchell, the disgraced former MSNBC anchor.

“We implore them to ignore the false information that is being spread and to seek help that we have available to them,” Mayorkas told Mitchell, addressing Americans who had been affected by several hurricanes in 2024.