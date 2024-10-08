DeSantis Forces Landfill Open, Shuts Down Kamala Questions Ahead of Hurricane

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t playing games with local bureaucrats and the legacy media.

Early Monday morning, the DeSantis administration forcefully ripped open the gates of a Pinellas County landfill in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s arrival, reported Florida’s Voice.

A video obtained by the outlet showed the DeSantis-led Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles ordering the reopening of the landfill after DeSantis mandated 24/7 debris removal availability after the Sunshine State was hit by Hurricane Helene.

According to the outlet, the use of F-250 trucks to rip open the gates was approved by DeSantis administration official Dave Kerner, who was prepared to “demolish the gates entirely.” The video of the operation has gone viral on X, racking up nearly 3 million views in under 24 hours.

“Debris removal must be done 24/7, around the clock. This process cannot be a 9 to 5 job, and we expect local governments and their contractors to show up,” DeSantis wrote on X, sharing a clip from his press conference about the hurricane.

The Florida National Guard, Florida State Guard, FDOT, and FHP are all hands on deck to supplement local debris removal in preparation for Hurricane Milton. Additionally, the Division of Emergency Management is coordinating with local emergency management directors to inform… pic.twitter.com/Ilt5t2lost — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 6, 2024

During the same conference, DeSantis swiftly shut down questions from legacy media about Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed attempt to reach him—claims first reported by NBC News.

“I didn’t know that she had called,” he said. “I’m not sure who they called. They didn’t call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did—it wasn’t anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political.”

Politico reporter Gary Fineout followed up with a political question, but DeSantis quickly shut him down. “I don’t really want to answer questions about politics now. This is not a time about politics,” DeSantis said.

He then addressed Fineout directly: “Excuse, Gary. You and your publication will twist anything that’s done to try to make a political agenda. That’s what you do. That’s how you get your clicks. I understand that. I understand that’s the business model—but I don’t want to talk about politics.”