Quantcast
Monday, October 7, 2024

DeSantis Forces Landfill Open, Shuts Down Kamala Questions Ahead of Hurricane

'Debris removal must be done 24/7, around the clock...'

Posted by Associate Editor

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis isn’t playing games with local bureaucrats and the legacy media.

Early Monday morning, the DeSantis administration forcefully ripped open the gates of a Pinellas County landfill in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s arrival, reported Florida’s Voice.

A video obtained by the outlet showed the DeSantis-led Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles ordering the reopening of the landfill after DeSantis mandated 24/7 debris removal availability after the Sunshine State was hit by Hurricane Helene.

According to the outlet, the use of F-250 trucks to rip open the gates was approved by DeSantis administration official Dave Kerner, who was prepared to “demolish the gates entirely.” The video of the operation has gone viral on X, racking up nearly 3 million views in under 24 hours.

“Debris removal must be done 24/7, around the clock. This process cannot be a 9 to 5 job, and we expect local governments and their contractors to show up,” DeSantis wrote on X, sharing a clip from his press conference about the hurricane. 

During the same conference, DeSantis swiftly shut down questions from legacy media about Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed attempt to reach him—claims first reported by NBC News.

“I didn’t know that she had called,” he said. “I’m not sure who they called. They didn’t call me. Their characterization of it was something that they did—it wasn’t anything that anybody in my office did, in terms of saying it was political.”

Politico reporter Gary Fineout followed up with a political question, but DeSantis quickly shut him down. “I don’t really want to answer questions about politics now. This is not a time about politics,” DeSantis said. 

He then addressed Fineout directly: “Excuse, Gary. You and your publication will twist anything that’s done to try to make a political agenda. That’s what you do. That’s how you get your clicks. I understand that. I understand that’s the business model—but I don’t want to talk about politics.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Panicked Kamala Finally Agrees to Series of Softball ‘Hollywood’ Interviews

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com