Money Metals Exchange: A Vanguard in Precious Metals and Sound Money Advocacy

(Money Metals News Service) In a recent episode of “Gold Chain IQ,” Stefan Gleason, a key figure from Money Metals Exchange (aka Money Metals), shared insights into the precious metals industry, focusing on education, the importance of sound money, and a groundbreaking development in Idaho for a new depository.

Stefan Gleason, with a background in public policy and publishing, co-founded Money Metals Exchange in 2010 alongside family members: his brother-in-law Clint Siegner and his brother Mike Gleason.

The family business, now a leading precious metals dealer in the United States, is unique for integrating a robust educational component into its business model, aiming to make customers more informed about buying gold and silver, and the pitfalls within the precious metals industry.

Education as the Core of Marketing

The concept of educational marketing in the precious metals industry, according to Gleason, stems from the belief that well-informed customers make better decisions. Money Metals places a significant emphasis on educating its audience about the importance of sound money, the history of precious metals, and strategies for hedging against inflation. This approach not only empowers consumers but also helps combat scams and misinformation prevalent in the industry.

Critique of Mainstream Media’s Stance on Gold

Gleason criticized the mainstream media’s negative portrayal of gold, attributing it to a larger agenda of promoting big government and discouraging the limitations that gold imposes on currency expansion. He highlighted the historical shifts away from gold-backed currency, especially noting the removal of the gold standard by President Nixon in 1971, as pivotal moments that led to the current skepticism and hostility towards precious metals.

The New Depository in Idaho

A significant announcement made during the interview was the construction of a new depository by Money Metals in Idaho. This facility, set to be the largest depository west of New York, symbolizes a significant investment in infrastructure to support the growing demand for precious metals storage. This depository aims to offer unparalleled security and efficiency for investors looking to safeguard their assets.

Sound Money Legislation and Advocacy

Gleason also discussed the Sound Money Defense League’s efforts led by Jp Cortez to promote policies that facilitate the use and ownership of precious metals. He provided an overview of the states that have been most and least friendly to sound money principles, revealing efforts to exempt gold and silver from sales taxes and encourage states to hold precious metals as reserve assets. These initiatives reflect a broader strategy to remonetize gold and silver, recognizing their constitutional and intrinsic value.

The Sound Money Defense League has been instrumental in grassroots efforts advocating for the removal of sales taxes on gold and silver, aiming to make it easier and more economically feasible for individuals to invest in precious metals.

As of the interview with Stefan Gleason, he mentioned that, with recent legislative achievements, 44 states have either fully or partially exempted gold and silver from their sales tax regimes. Specific states were not all listed in detail during the interview, but he highlighted that efforts were ongoing in Kentucky and New Jersey to pass similar exemptions.

However, Wisconsin recently eliminated all state taxes on the sale of gold and silver coins and bullion. This was highlighted as a significant victory for sound money advocates and for the efforts of organizations like the Sound Money Defense League.

The organization’s active role in these legislative changes underlines its commitment to promoting sound money principles and removing financial barriers to owning precious metals. The success in these states represents a significant shift towards recognizing gold and silver as money rather than mere commodities subject to taxation.

Confronting Challenges in the Industry

The interview shed light on the challenges facing the precious metals industry, including high-pressure sales tactics and scams. Gleason emphasized the importance of consumer education to avoid overpaying for precious metals products and outlined strategies for identifying reputable dealers.

A Vision for the Future

Stefan Gleason’s participation in “Gold Chain IQ” not only showcased Money Metals’ commitment to the precious metals community but also highlighted ongoing efforts to advocate for sound money principles. As the company continues to grow and contribute to legislative changes, it remains a pivotal player in promoting a more informed and secure precious metals market.

Questions and Answers

The interview with Stefan Gleason on “Gold Chain IQ” covered a wide range of topics regarding the precious metals industry, sound money legislation, and Money Metals’ initiatives.

How did Money Metals come up with the concept of educational marketing?

Answer : With a background in public policy and publishing, Stefan Gleason emphasized that communication and education are integral to their business model. Believing in the importance of sound money and recognizing a general lack of understanding among consumers about precious metals, Money Metals prioritizes educating their customers as part of their marketing and mission. This approach makes customers more informed and aware of potential scams in the industry.

Why is there a negative portrayal of gold in mainstream media?

Answer : Gleason discussed how gold’s inherent value as a limiter on government and currency expansion conflicts with agendas promoting big government and debt expansion. Since the early 20th century and especially after the gold standard was removed, there has been a concerted effort to diminish gold’s role in public consciousness, aligning with interests that benefit from unlimited currency printing and debt accrual.

Can you talk about the new depository breaking ground in Idaho?

Answer : The new facility in Idaho will be the largest depository west of New York, reflecting Money Metals’ growth and commitment to providing secure storage for precious metals. The depository is part of a larger strategy to enhance infrastructure and services for investors, ensuring safety and efficiency in metals storage.

What progress is being made in sound money legislation?

Answer : Gleason highlighted efforts in various states to promote sound money principles, including exempting gold and silver from sales taxes and encouraging states to hold precious metals as reserve assets. The Sound Money Defense League plays a crucial role in these initiatives, aiming to remonetize gold and silver and address the impediments to their broader use and acceptance.

What are some of the challenges within the precious metals industry, especially concerning scams?

Answer : The industry faces challenges with high-pressure sales tactics and scams, often involving overpriced products. Gleason stressed the importance of consumer education to avoid such pitfalls and the commitment of Money Metals to provide valuable information and fair pricing to its customers.

What future directions do you see for Money Metals and sound money advocacy?

Answer : Stefan Gleason expressed optimism about the growing awareness and acceptance of precious metals in the U.S. and globally. Money Metals will continue to focus on educational efforts, sound money advocacy, and expanding its services, like the new depository in Idaho, to support the precious metals community and promote financial stability.

These questions and answers offer a glimpse into the comprehensive approach Money Metals takes toward the precious metals market, emphasizing education, transparency, and advocacy for sound money principles.

This summary captures the essence of the interview, underscoring the importance of education, transparency, and advocacy in the pursuit of a more stable and sound financial system through the integration of precious metals.