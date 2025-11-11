Whistleblower: Prison Official Admits to being Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘Bitch’

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) A whistleblower has emerged with damning new information about how convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell is being treated in prison, according to a letter House Oversight Committee ranking member Jamie Raskin, D-Md., sent to President Donald Trump.

Maxwell was transferred from a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida to a minimum-security prison camp in Bryan, Texas, in July, after she provided an interview to the Justice Department about her accomplice, Jeffrey Epstein. Because she said in that interview that she never saw Trump commit any wrongdoing, some speculate that her transfer was a reward for clearing the president’s name.

While in her new prison camp, she’s reportedly received highly preferential treatment. In his letter to Trump, Raskin listed some examples of that.

A whistleblower has alleged that Ghislaine Maxwell was allowed to play with a puppy in prison. The preferential treatment for her is so bad that one prison official complained that he's "sick of having to be Maxwell's bitch." STORY BELOW 🧵 pic.twitter.com/Tc6QyWcOLo — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 11, 2025

According to Raskin’s letter, “Maxwell’s meals have been customized and prepared by federal prison camp staff and then personally delivered to her in her cell by longtime federal employees.”

“An inmate who trains puppies to become service dogs was instructed to provide one to Maxwell for a time so she could play with the puppy, even though neither inmates nor staff are ordinarily allowed to pet the service dogs in training,” Raskin added.

“When Ms. Maxwell wanted to go to the prison exercise area, she was personally escorted there after hours by prison guards so she could work out by herself and was allowed to enjoy recreation time in staff-only areas.”

According to Raskin, the preferential treatment is so bad that one Bryan prison official has complained that he is “sick of having to be Maxwell’s bitch.”

Raskin also said in his letter that Maxwell is preparing a “Commutation Application” for the Trump administration to review.

“In light of these shocking revelations, I write to demand that you make your former personal attorney and now Deputy Attorney General, Todd Blanche, available for a public hearing immediately with our Committee to answer for this corrupt misuse of law enforcement resources,” Raskin wrote.

Raskin seeks answers by Nov. 24, and a response to his interview request for Blanche by Nov. 17.

His letter to Trump follows another one he wrote on Oct. 30 to FPC Bryan warden Tanisha Hall, also seeking answers about Maxwell’s treatment, as well as answers about other inmates who’ve been transferred after complaining about her.

Rep. Raskin wants to send his staffers to the prison camp where Ghislaine Maxwell is staying to investigate the preferential treatment she's receiving and the retaliation other inmates are facing.

He also wants to know the identities of the mystery people Maxwell met with in Aug. https://t.co/UiUkUO0FY5 pic.twitter.com/cosrrGma9h — Ken Silva (@JD_Cashless) November 3, 2025

That letter cited the case of Julie Howell, a 44-year-old inmate serving a 12-month sentence for theft. Howell was also transferred to FDC Houston after speaking about Maxwell to The Daily Telegraph. In response to her transfer, Howell’s lawyer reportedly said: “Nobody’s going to say anything about Ghislaine Maxwell now.”

Raskin asked Warden Hall to contact his staff by Nov. 13 to coordinate a visit to Maxwell’s prison camp. He also asked a series of questions, including about the identities of the unknown people who met with Maxwell while other inmates were locked down in August.

It’s unclear whether Warden Hall has responded.

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.