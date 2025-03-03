Quantcast
Sunday, March 2, 2025

Dems Eye MAGA-Like Makeover in Comical 2028 Pivot

It is uncertain whether these measures represent genuine changes or merely tactical moves to win elections...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Joe Biden wears pro-Donald Trump Hat (Screenshot via TikTok kelseysimmers94)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USASome Democratic Party members convened in February to discuss revamping the party to win elections. Ironically, their new vision aligns closely with the powerful and influential MAGA movement. 

The retreat took place at a “tony resort” off the Potomac River and was attended by Democratic consultants, campaign staffers, elected officials and party leaders, Politico reported Sunday. 

According to internal documents, among their recommendations were that Democrats should embrace “patriotism,” ditch leftist seminars and even attend gun shows. These are traits traditionally associated with President Donald Trump’s Republican Party. 

These recommendations come in the wake of Trump and Republicans sweeping the 2024 elections—winning the White House, regaining control of the Senate and maintaining a conservative majority in the House. In addition, conservatives hold a comfortable majority in the Supreme Court, with three justices appointed by Trump. 

Commentators believe the Democratic Party’s humiliating defeat this past November was fueled by their embrace of unpopular policies, such as open borders and radical gender ideology, and their overall antagonism toward conservative Americans. 

At the retreat, Democrats sought to address these issues by focusing on messaging and the economy and doing less identity politics.

According to Politico, party officials also recommended they disassociate themselves from institutions like academia, the legacy media and government bureaucrats. 

Other recommendations included: 

  • Embracing “patriotism, community, and traditional imagery.” 
  • Banning “far-left candidate questionnaires.” 
  • Refusing “to participate in forums that create ideological purity tests.” 
  • Moving “away from the dominance of small-dollar donors whose preferences may not align with the broader electorate.” 
  • Pushing “back against far-left staffers and groups that exert a disproportionate influence on policy and messaging” 
  • Getting “out of elite circles and into real communities (e.g., tailgates, gun shows, local restaurants, churches).” 
  • Owning “the failures of Democratic governance in large cities” and committing “to improving local government.” 

It is unclear who exactly attended the day-and-a-half retreat, which was hosted by Matt Bennett, the co-founder of center-left think tank Third Way. 

Also uncertain is whether Democrats will adopt these measures and whether they represent genuine changes or merely tactical moves to win elections before reverting to their old ways once in power.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Rubio Expedites Shipment of $4 Billion in Military Aid for Israel
Next article
February Southwest Border Illegal Entries Plummet to Lowest in Documented History

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com