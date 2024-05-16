Dems Seek New Role for Gov’t in Women’s Uteruses via Menopause Bill

(Molly Bruns, Headline USA) Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash. announced a new bill that would dedicate taxpayer funds to provide healthcare for women going through menopause, according to Twitchy.

“Menopause is not a bad word. It’s not something to be ashamed of and its not something that Congress or the federal government should ignore,” Murray, 73, said in a press conference announcing the bill.

“Menopause is something that every woman goes through, so there’s no reason that any woman should feel like she’s going through it alone or like she can’t find reliable information or the health care answer and options she needs,” she added.

Murray’s advocacy stood in stark contrast with her steadfast opposition when it came to any federal government regulation of abortion.

“My position on the right to abortion is not complicated: I don’t believe politicians at any level of government should be making reproductive health care decisions for women,” she previously tweeted.

My position on the right to abortion is not complicated: I don’t believe politicians at any level of government should be making reproductive health care decisions for women. pic.twitter.com/pP38oqzF9K — Senator Patty Murray (@MurrayCampaign) September 4, 2022

Despite the clearly contradictory messaging regarding the Left’s usual opposition to government oversight of women’s bodies, the bill enjoyed a bipartisan support from a bevy of postmenopausal female lawmakers.

Sens. Murray; Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisc.; Susan Collins, R-Maine; Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.V.; co-authored the “historic, comprehensive” legislation proposing the allocation of federal funds into menopause research.

“There is no excuse for shortchanging this issue when it comes to federal dollars,” Murray said at the conference.

Several other female senators co-sponsored the bill, many of them Democrats.

Actress Halle Berry spoke at the press conference as well, expressing her excitement over the bipartisan action on this bill.

“This is probably, I think, in our lifetime, ladies, one of the most important things that we’ll do for ourselves,” she said. “It’s really important that we all stand together and lock arms, and I am beyond honored to be a part of this movement.”

The bill demanded $275 million in funding over five years for the National Institutes of Health to dispense in the form of grants, allocate to research, “strengthen coordination” within the group and other health agencies and establish a public outreach program.

People responded to the announcement by begging Murray not to get involved.

“Menopause, like puberty and pregnancy, are natural conditions of the female body,” Twitter user @CattledogMeg said. “If we have issues, we see our physician. Stop selling out women to fund raise.”

Menopause, like puberty and pregnancy are natural conditions of the female body. If we have issues, we see our physician.

Stop selling out women to fund raise. — Astrid (@CattledogMeg) May 13, 2024

“As a menopausal woman the idea that I need the government to pay attention to this is flat out insulting, intrusive and just plain nuts,” said user @sasso333.

As a menopausal woman the idea that I need the government to pay attention to this is flat out insulting, intrusive and just plain nuts. — GretaS (@sasso333) May 15, 2024

“If the federal government gets involved in menopause it’ll just mean that everything a woman needs to get through it is going to cost 100x more than it would otherwise and absolutely NONE of it will be covered by any insurance policy,” @1WitchyChick said.

If the federal government gets involved in menopause it'll just mean that everything a woman needs to get through it is going to cost 100x more than it would otherwise and absolutely NONE of it will be covered by any insurance policy. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) May 14, 2024

Many users expressed shock that Murray appeared to admit that only women, not men attempting to be women, go through menopause—an issue that caused Murray confusion in the past.