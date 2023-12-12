Congressional Dems Forced to Defend Felony Charges against Hunter Biden

(Headline USA) Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., was forced to admit this weekend that prosecutors were right to bring charges against Hunter Biden for tax fraud, calling the case against the president’s son “legally justified.”

Murphy, one of the more progressive Democrats in the Senate, agreed during an interview with NBC News on Sunday that Biden was a “very troubled individual who has done things that are worthy of prosecution.”

His comments came after the Biden was slapped with nine new charges for alleged tax violations, including three felonies and six misdemeanors.

The first son previously pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges for alleged willful failure to pay his income taxes and three charges for alleged illegal possession of a firearm while addicted to illicit drugs.

The new charges stem from special counsel David Weiss’s investigation into Biden’s business dealings. Weiss said in the indictment that Biden illegally “spent millions of dollars” from his business “on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

Murphy was also asked about the allegations that Biden used his father’s influence to make money in foreign business deals.

“Do you think it’s inappropriate he’s profited off his last name?” NBC’s Kristen Welker asked.

Murphy insisted that Biden was “going to be held accountable in court for any violations of the law he’s committed,” failing to acknowledge whistleblower allegations that the justice system deliberately refused to hold him to account when the allegations against the Biden family were first made.

The Democratic senator also blasted Republicans for focusing on the case.

“Ultimately, the American people understand that Hunter Biden is not going to be on the ballot next fall—that Joe Biden is going to be on the ballot, and that this is a president who has led an economic recovery that has been pretty unprecedented,” Murphy claimed. “That’s I think going to be what matters to the American people.”

Republicans are expected to file impeachment charges on Wednesday against Joe Biden for his direct role in the bribery and influence-peddling schemes that his son also was involved in during the elder Biden’s vice-presidential term.

Many have given Biden credit for the current U.S. economy—but not in a good way. Voters consistently have rejected left-wing gaslighting that claims the record inflation and interest rates on Biden’s watch, which have inflicted considerable pain to many, are considered positives when compared with former President Donald Trump’s pre-COVID economy.