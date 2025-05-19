Monday, May 19, 2025

Dems Crown Socialist AOC as New Face of the DNC

Only six percent of poll respondents named Harris as their party’s figurehead...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez / IMAGE: @repaoc via Twitter

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Democratic voters apparently view Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-described socialist, as their party’s face. 

A May survey by research firm “co/efficient” revealed that 26 percent of voters now view Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as the Democratic National Committee’s face, the highest share of any other politician. 

The poll, which surveyed 1,400 voters, also found that an identical 26 percent said they viewed “no one” as their party’s representative. Another 22 percent picked “other.” 

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., trailed far behind with just 12 percent support, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg drew five percent, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., received four percent. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, long rumored as a potential 2028 presidential contender, finished last with just 2 percent. 

The survey’s findings come roughly five months after former President Joe Biden left the White House in disgrace, having temporarily run for re-election in 2024 before endorsing his beleaguered vice president, Kamala Harris. 

Harris briefly served as the de facto party leader from July 2024 through the November election, but she was swiftly defeated by President Donald Trump. 

Tellingly, only six percent of poll respondents named Harris as their party’s figurehead, placing her behind Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, at eight percent. 

Biden failed to register any support, according to the co/efficient poll, which was first reported by The Independent. 

As noted by the paper, Democratic voters’ views of AOC as the party’s face are consistent with other polling. An AP/NORC poll found that 55 percent of respondents favored Ocasio-Cortez. 

Data for Progress polling placed her as the favorite in a potential primary challenge against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.   

While Schumer has already filed paperwork for re-election in 2028, Ocasio-Cortez has not ruled out a bid. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hillary Clinton Smears GOP Women as ‘Handmaidens to the Patriarchy’
Next article
WEEKLY BRIEF: Headline USA’s Biggest Scoops that the Competition Missed

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com