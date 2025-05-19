Dems Crown Socialist AOC as New Face of the DNC

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democratic voters apparently view Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the self-described socialist, as their party’s face.

A May survey by research firm “co/efficient” revealed that 26 percent of voters now view Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., as the Democratic National Committee’s face, the highest share of any other politician.

The poll, which surveyed 1,400 voters, also found that an identical 26 percent said they viewed “no one” as their party’s representative. Another 22 percent picked “other.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., trailed far behind with just 12 percent support, while former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg drew five percent, and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., received four percent.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, long rumored as a potential 2028 presidential contender, finished last with just 2 percent.

The survey’s findings come roughly five months after former President Joe Biden left the White House in disgrace, having temporarily run for re-election in 2024 before endorsing his beleaguered vice president, Kamala Harris.

Harris briefly served as the de facto party leader from July 2024 through the November election, but she was swiftly defeated by President Donald Trump.

Tellingly, only six percent of poll respondents named Harris as their party’s figurehead, placing her behind Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, at eight percent.

Biden failed to register any support, according to the co/efficient poll, which was first reported by The Independent.

As noted by the paper, Democratic voters’ views of AOC as the party’s face are consistent with other polling. An AP/NORC poll found that 55 percent of respondents favored Ocasio-Cortez.

Data for Progress polling placed her as the favorite in a potential primary challenge against Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

While Schumer has already filed paperwork for re-election in 2028, Ocasio-Cortez has not ruled out a bid.