Hillary Clinton Smears GOP Women as ‘Handmaidens to the Patriarchy’

'Didn’t she cling to Bill even after all his sexual assault & harassment allegations?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton / IMAGE: PBS NewsHour via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) “Crooked” Hillary Clinton has once again outdone herself, unleashing a smear even harsher than her infamous “basket of deplorables” rant. 

The twice-failed presidential candidate, who’s married to an alleged rapist, slammed Republican women as “handmaidens to the patriarchy” in a May 1 interview with Margaret Hoover. 

Hoover asked what advice Clinton would give to a future woman president, to which Clinton replied, “First of all, don’t be a handmaiden to the patriarchy, which kind of eliminates every woman on the other side of the aisle, except for very few.” 

Hoover noted Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska and disgraced former Rep. Liz Cheney as exceptions. 

Although the interview took place a few weeks ago, clips resurfaced online on Sunday, drawing fresh criticism.

“Black people aren’t black if they don’t vote Democrat. Latinos are stupid. Whites are racist. Women are handmaidens. It never ends,” journalist Robby Starbuck wrote on X. “This is what Democrats think of us.” 

Legal scholar Robert P. George chimed in, saying that he believes “Democrats really do have an electoral death wish.” 

“Here’s the latest from the person who fired up Donald Trump’s base with her ‘basket of deplorables’ line. Now she’s dissing women who don’t share her beliefs as “handmaidens to the patriarchy,” George added.

Others argued Clinton herself may fit the label—she stood by Bill Clinton through his scandals. 

“Didn’t she cling to Bill even after all his sexual assault & harassment allegations? @HillaryClinton looks like the handmaiden to me,” wrote Gloria Romero, the former California Senate majority leader. 

Another user scolded Clinton: “The evil hag who ruined the lives of Bill Clinton’s rape victims to keep them quiet would like you to know that Republicans are ‘handmaidens.’” 

