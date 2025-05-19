WEEKLY BRIEF: Headline USA’s Biggest Scoops that the Competition Missed

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The video below breaks down our best stories from last week that were either unreported or underreported by other outlets. Find the time-stamps and links to the stories below the video!
WEEKLY BRIEFING: Headline USA's @NumberSixTNP breaks down our best stories from last week that were either unreported or underreported by other outlets.
0:45 — Police Encountered Ryan Routh 9 Days before Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt
1:40 — SCOOP: Alleged Would-be… pic.twitter.com/iiuXDpcJ7i
— Headline USA (@HeadlineUSA) May 19, 2025
0:45 — Police Encountered Ryan Routh 9 Days before Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt
1:40 — SCOOP: Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin Once Ran a Full-Fledged Criminal Enterprise, Records Show
2:55 — Twitch Star Hasan Piker Questioned by CBP over Pro-Palestinian Views
4:16 — Founder of Ukraine-Linked USAID Contractor Busted for Massive Bribery Scheme
BONUS at 5:45 — Guatemalan Photoshopped Picture in Application for Child’s Custody; Biden Administration Accepted It
Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.