WEEKLY BRIEF: Headline USA’s Biggest Scoops that the Competition Missed

Posted by Ken Silva
(Ken Silva, Headline USA) The video below breaks down our best stories from last week that were either unreported or underreported by other outlets. Find the time-stamps and links to the stories below the video!

0:45 — Police Encountered Ryan Routh 9 Days before Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt

Police Encountered Ryan Routh 9 Days before Alleged Trump Assassination Attempt

1:40 — SCOOP: Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin Once Ran a Full-Fledged Criminal Enterprise, Records Show

SCOOP: Alleged Would-be Trump Assassin Once Ran a Full-Fledged Criminal Enterprise, Records Show

2:55 — Twitch Star Hasan Piker Questioned by CBP over Pro-Palestinian Views

Twitch Star Hasan Piker Questioned by CBP over Pro-Palestinian Views

4:16 — Founder of Ukraine-Linked USAID Contractor Busted for Massive Bribery Scheme

Founder of Ukraine-Linked USAID Contractor Busted for Massive Bribery Scheme

BONUS at 5:45 — Guatemalan Photoshopped Picture in Application for Child’s Custody; Biden Administration Accepted It

Guatemalan Photoshopped Picture in Application for Child’s Custody; Biden Administration Accepted It

Ken Silva is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/jd_cashless.

 

