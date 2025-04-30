Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Democrat Lawmaker Wants to Decriminalize Welfare Fraud

Legislation SB560—introduced by California Democratic state Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas on Friday—would effectively decriminalize welfare fraud up to $25,000...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
food stamps
A store displays a SNAP sign. / PHOTO: Jonathan Weiss via The Center Square

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Californians who defraud the taxpayer-funded welfare system could soon catch a break—so long as they don’t steal more than $25,000. 

Legislation SB560—introduced by California Democratic state Sen. Lola Smallwood-Cuevas on Friday—would effectively decriminalize welfare fraud up to $25,000, protect potential offenders from perjury charges and block prosecutors from pursuing cases of attempted fraud. 

“This bill would delete the provision that establishes criminal penalties for an attempt to commit welfare fraud,” the legislation states. 

The bill would abolish criminal penalties for welfare fraud “when the total amount of aid obtained or retained is above or below $950. Instead, the bill would make welfare fraud involving aid obtained or retained “in the total amount of $25,000 or more punishable by specified imprisonment in a county jail, by a fine, or by imprisonment and fine.”

Smallwood-Cuevas defended the legislation in a social media post, claiming it is meant to keep “families out of the criminal justice system for making administrative errors.” 

She added, “It offers a smarter, more humane approach by allowing counties to resolve most overpayment cases administratively, holding people accountable without criminalizing poverty.” 

According to Newsweek, welfare fraud isn’t just a paperwork mistake—it often involves concealing income, listing ineligible children or hiding the presence of another parent in the household. 

The outlet noted that Los Angeles County reviews between 15,000 and 20,000 welfare fraud referrals each year. Between 5,000 and 8,000 cases of fraud are confirmed, but only 200 make it to the district attorney. 

Those cases result in convictions 95% of the time. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Dollar and Gold Are Building Energy for a Major Move
Next article
Buffalo Detective Alleges that Local School System is Covering up a Child Sex Abuse Scandal

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com