Whistleblower: Rogue Ex-Democrat Tulsi Gabbard Put on TSA’s Terrorist Watch List

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Red-pilled ex-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, who ran as a presidential candidate in the Democrats’ 2020 primary before leaving the party altogether, has been placed on a federal terrorist watch list as a result of her anti-establishment political activities, Uncover DC reported.

The story broke when several federal air marshals came forward with the information, claiming that Gabbard had been “enrolled” in the Transportation Security Administration’s Quiet Skies program—a surveillance program with its own terrorist watch list.

Quiet Skies exists purportedly to protect domestic travelers from terror threats, but now it appears to have been weaponized against the Left’s political opponents.

According to Gabbard, she and her husband, cinematographer Abraham Williams, noticed that something seemed wrong when they returned home from a trip abroad two weeks ago.

Namely, Gabbard noted that her boarding passes were marked with an “SSSS” designation, meaning “Secondary Security Screening Selection”—often a sign that someone is being surveilled.

“The whistleblowers’ account matches my experience,” Gabbard said. “Everything lines up to the day.”

Both Gabbard and Williams were also searched extensively on several occasions.

“It happened every time I boarded,” she said, noting that the searches were far more extensive than usual.

“I’ve got a couple of blazers in there, and they’re squeezing every inch of the entire collar, every inch of the sleeves, every inch of the edging of the blazers,” she said. “They’re squeezing or patting down underwear, bras, workout clothes, every inch of every piece of clothing.”

Gabbard’s suspicions were confirmed when Uncovered DC interviewed Sonya LaBosco, the executive director of the Air Marshal National Council, a national advocacy group for the federal air marshals.

According to LaBosco, Gabbard is trailed during all flights by Explosive Detection Canine Teams, one transportation security specialist in explosives, one plainclothes TSA supervisor and three federal air marshals on every flight she boards.

As for why the security state would go to such extents to monitor Gabbard’s activity, she famously left the Democratic Party in 2022, challenging establishment dogmas and becoming an independent because of the left’s support of globalist elites and anti-racism rather than normal Americans.

“The Democrats of today are hostile to people of faith and spirituality,” she said at the time.

“They demonize the police and protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans,” she added. “The Democrats of today believe in open borders and weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents.”

Despite being flagged by the Biden administration as a terrorist, Gabbard served as a lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army and is currently an active military reservist commanding her own battalion.

In an exclusive interview last month with Headline USA, she indicated that if Republican Donald Trump were re-elected, she would love to be offered the role of secretary of State, citing her eight years of service in Congress on the House Foreign Affairs and Armed Services committees—as well as her more than two decades in uniform.

“I could directly wrestle control away from the military–industrial complex and the neocons of Washington and actually be in a position to help effect the kind of policies President Trump talks about: to actually bring about peace, to walk us back from the brink of nuclear war,” she said.

According to the report, numerous Jan. 6 defendants have also been added to the Quiet Skies watch list.