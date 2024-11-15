Quantcast
‘I’m Excited’: Dem Governor Embraces Trump’s Appointment of RFK Jr.

'He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Robert F. Kennedy Jr
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / PHOTO: AP

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Democrat Colorado Gov. Jared Polis embraced Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services in a social media post Thursday afternoon.

Polis said he is “excited” about Kennedy’s potential to shake up HHS and the Food and Drug Administration, citing the former Independent presidential candidate’s efforts against COVID-19 pandemic restrictions as reason for his support.

“I’m excited by the news that the President-Elect will appoint @RobertKennedyJr to @HHSGov,” Polis wrote on X. “He helped us defeat vaccine mandates in Colorado in 2019 and will help make America healthy again by shaking up HHS and FDA.”

Polis said he hopes Kennedy “leans into personal choice” on vaccines instead of government bans, which he called as “terrible” as mandates.

The Colorado governor expressed optimism about Kennedy’s ability to take on Big Pharma to improve the overall health of American citizens.

Polis cautioned readers not to mock or disagree with Kennedy before reading three quotes from the HHS appointee.

He wrote a resounding “YES!” beside Kennedy quotes on addressing issues with drug costs, child nutrition, and pesticides.

“He will face strong special interest opposition on these, but I look forward to partnering with him to truly make America healthy again and I hope that we can finally make progress on these important issues,” the Democrat governor said.

Contrasting Polis’s praise was Mike Pence, Trump’s former vice president, in a statement Friday from his nonprofit Advancing American Freedoms.

Pence urged Senate Republicans to tank Kennedy’s nomination due to the issue of abortion.

“I believe the nomination of RFK Jr. to serve as Secretary of HHS is an abrupt departure from the pro-life record of our administration and should be deeply concerning to millions of Pro-Life Americans who have supported the Republican Party and our nominees for decades,” Pence wrote.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

