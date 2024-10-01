Quantcast
DC Movie Superhero Endorses Trump, Acknowledges Potential ‘Career Suicide’

'We live in a country that’s been hijacked by many who want to take it off the cliff...'

(Chris Cella Jr., Headline USA) Zachary Levi, star of the Shazam! films, formally endorsed Donald Trump at a weekend rally in Michigan, emphasizing the need for unity across political lines, Breitbart reported.

“We’re here for unity. We’re here to make sure that we value every single person,” Levi told the audience. “… Whether you’re a Democrat … Republican … Libertarian … independent, every one of us is a child of God.”

He acknowledged that his endorsement could be “career suicide” in far-left Hollywood.

Levi introduced a panel featuring former Democrats Tulsi Gabbard and Robert Kennedy Jr., maintaining a consistent message of love and respect for all Americans regardless of ideology. His endorsement stems from Kennedy’s support for Trump.

Levi shared that his parents were Kennedy Democrats who later became Reagan Republicans, instilling in him a healthy skepticism of government. “We live in a country that’s been hijacked by many who want to take it off the cliff,” he said.

During the panel discussion, Levi voiced concerns about the Deep State and the influence of large corporations like BlackRock on U.S. politics. He pointed out that, under Trump, there were no new foreign wars, contrasting that with the current administration’s involvement in multiple conflicts.

Despite the potential risks of his endorsement, Levi reported receiving mostly positive feedback from his followers.

“When I said I was endorsing President Trump through my endorsements of Tulsi [Gabbard] and Bobby [Kennedy], 90% of my social media followers have been supportive, and I’ve really appreciated that,” he said.

Best known for his roles in the DC Comics-inspired Shazam! and its sequel, *Shazam! Fury of the Gods*, as well as the TV series Chuck (2007-2012), Levi joins a roster of celebrities, including Kid Rock and former wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan who have also endorsed Trump.

