Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Freedom Caucus Rep. Files Paperwork to Run for Arizona Gov.

'Arizona has a bright future but will need strong leadership to reach its full potential...'

Rep. Andy Biggs
Rep. Andy Biggs / PHOTO: AP

(Cameron Arcand, The Center Square) Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., filed a statement of interest to run in the Republican gubernatorial primary in 2026.

“Arizona has a bright future but will need strong leadership to reach its full potential,” Biggs said in a statement posted to X on Tuesday.

“I have been honored to serve Arizona at the state and federal levels and will bring my experience home to my native state to help it fulfill its tremendous capacity,” he continued. “I have a firm understanding of what the state needs to thrive. I look forward to conversing with my fellow Arizonans as I consider this weighty decision.”

If he decides to run, he will likely be facing off against Karrin Taylor Robson, who narrowly lost to Kari Lake in the 2022 gubernatorial primary. She has yet to officially announce a campaign, but President Donald Trump said at a Turning Point USA conference in December that he would support her if she opts to run.

”You have a governor who doesn’t know what the hell she’s doing,” Trump said of  Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs. Shortly after his comments, Taylor Robson thanked him for the support.

“President [Donald Trump] is a president for all Americans. I am beyond honored to have his support. Thank you Mr. President for everything you do for our country and for the great State of Arizona,” Taylor Robson tweeted at the time is regards to Trump’s comments.

Whoever succeeds will likely face off against Hobbs in the general election, unless a primary challenger emerges and successfully defeats her.

As for Biggs, he currently represents a safely Republican East Valley district, and a decision to jump into the governor race could trigger a competitive primary for his seat.

The reliably conservative congressman was one of the House Freedom Caucus members who led the charge to remove former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in 2023.

It was not yet clear whether Biggs would resign his seat prior to entering the gubernatorial race, which would potentially jeopardize the House’s razor-thin GOP majority.

The departure of Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., and Mike Waltz, R-Fla., will leave just 217 Republican representatives and 215 Democrats.

If it were to drop down to 216 any further prior to the special elections to fill those vacancies (and the one left by former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who won re-election but resigned before the start of the current term) then Republicans would be dangerously close to a deadlock—or to losing the majority outright.

Despite those lingering questions, Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., conveyed his optimism about a Biggs run during an interview with WarRoom host Steve Bannon.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.

