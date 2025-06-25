Dead Democrat Makes an Endorsement for Congress… From the Grave?

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Gerry Connolly, R-Va., on Tuesday endorsed his former chief of staff for the Democratic nomination to replace him in Congress. There’s just one problem: Connolly passed away last month.

The endorsement, posted from Connolly’s campaign account, urged voters in Virginia’s 11th congressional district to support James Walkinshaw, a Fairfax County supervisor and Connolly’s chief of staff from 2009 to 2019.

The special election will be held on Sept. 9, while the primaries are set for June 28.

“Let’s honor that legacy and vote for bold leadership that’ll fight for us every day,” the post read, alongside a photo of Connolly and Walkinshaw.

Connolly died on May 21 after a battle with esophageal cancer. Just weeks earlier, he had announced he would not seek re-election and stepped down as the ranking member of the House Oversight Committee.

Dead member of Congress reminding people to vote for his chief of staff to replace him https://t.co/zJCB2Q14TJ — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) June 24, 2025

“His absence will leave a hole in our hearts, but we are proud that his life’s work will endure for future generations,” Connolly’s family said at the time. And indeed, his legacy continued—at least online.

Some users on X found the post strange, given Connolly has been dead for several weeks. But the late congressman actually endorsed Walkinshaw before his death, on May 7, roughly two weeks prior.

“This is not a moment for on-the-job training. We need a strong representative, experienced in addressing national issues that affect our community, who can stand up to Trump and lead from day one,” Connolly said. “I believe James Walkinshaw is that leader.”