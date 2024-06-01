Quantcast
Saturday, June 1, 2024

De Niro Loses Leadership Award after Unhinged Courthouse Rant

'To maintain the focus on the service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro, center, argues with a Donald Trump supporter across the street from Trump's trial in New York. / PHOTO: AP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) decided to not give an award to actor Robert De Niro after he appeared this week on behalf of the Joe Biden campaign outside the courthouse where one of Donald Trump’s witchhunts was taking place at the time.

De Niro was supposed to receive the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award on June 4, 2024, in Washington, D.C., The Hill reported. However, the organization rescinded the award after De Niro exposed his Trump Derangement Syndrome once again outside of the courthouse, a spokesperson for the group said.

“This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,” the spokesperson said.

The group then added that De Niro’s behavior was not acceptable and that he won’t be attending the event.

“While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on the service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event,” the spokesperson said.

De Niro responded to The Hill regarding the recent news, without mentioning either his previous behavior or that he won’t be getting the award because of it.

“I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work,” De Niro said.

De Niro, who has been a non-stop hater of Trump for many years, initially had been scheduled to receive the NAB award, its highest individual honor, “in recognition of charitable work and public service.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
GOP Sens to Yank All Support for Biden Funding, Appointments after Lawfare Affront
Next article
Joe Manchin Ditches DNC Same Day after Dem-Led Trump’s Conviction

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com