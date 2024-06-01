De Niro Loses Leadership Award after Unhinged Courthouse Rant

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) decided to not give an award to actor Robert De Niro after he appeared this week on behalf of the Joe Biden campaign outside the courthouse where one of Donald Trump’s witchhunts was taking place at the time.

De Niro was supposed to receive the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Service to America Award on June 4, 2024, in Washington, D.C., The Hill reported. However, the organization rescinded the award after De Niro exposed his Trump Derangement Syndrome once again outside of the courthouse, a spokesperson for the group said.

“This event is proudly bipartisan, uniting those from across the political spectrum to celebrate the impactful work of local broadcasters and our partners,” the spokesperson said.

The group then added that De Niro’s behavior was not acceptable and that he won’t be attending the event.

“While we strongly support the right of every American to exercise free speech and participate in civic engagement, it is clear that Mr. De Niro’s recent high-profile activities will create a distraction from the philanthropic work that we were hoping to recognize. To maintain the focus on the service of the award winners, Mr. De Niro will no longer be attending the event,” the spokesperson said.

De Niro responded to The Hill regarding the recent news, without mentioning either his previous behavior or that he won’t be getting the award because of it.

“I support the work of the NAB Leadership Foundation and would like to express my appreciation and gratitude for what the Foundation has done and will continue to do for the good of us all, and I wish them well for their continued good work,” De Niro said.

De Niro, who has been a non-stop hater of Trump for many years, initially had been scheduled to receive the NAB award, its highest individual honor, “in recognition of charitable work and public service.”