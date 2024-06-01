Quantcast
Saturday, June 1, 2024

CIA Sued for Records on Hunter Biden Investigation

'It is more than interesting that the CIA is stonewalling Judicial Watch’s Hunter Biden-related request...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Hunter Biden
Hunter Biden / IMAGE: @MSNBC via Twitter

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Central Intelligence Agency on May 31, 2024, for all agency records related to the Department of Justice or Internal Revenue Services investigations of Hunter Biden.

Additionally, the organization sued the CIA for all records related to efforts to interview lawyer Patrick Kevin Morris, Hunter’s friend, regarding the son of Joe Biden.

Since 2019, Morris loaned Hunter approximately $4.9 million for “personal expenses,” including federal taxes, Judicial Watch reported.

After the CIA failed to respond to two FOIA requests, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. 

The first FOIA request, dated March 22, 2024, asked the CIA for “all documents and communications referring or relating to the [DOJ] or [IRS] investigation of Robert Hunter Biden, DPOB: February 4, 1970, Wilmington, [Del.]” and “all documents and communications referring or relating to Attorney Patrick Kevin Morris, including but not limited to requests or efforts to interview Mr. Morris concerning Robert Hunter Biden.”

The second FOIA request, dated March 27, 2024, asked the agency for “all records of communications including, but not limited to, emails and text messages between officials of the CIA and officials of the U.S. Justice Department regarding Hunter Biden and/or Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer revealed in March 2024 that a whistleblower told the committees that the CIA intervened to stop the IRS from interviewing Morris.

This month, Hunter will face two separate criminal trials, with his trial on gun charges in Delaware being scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024, and his trial on various tax charges beginning in California on June 20, 2024.

“It is more than interesting that the CIA is stonewalling Judicial Watch’s Hunter Biden-related request,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Fauci Concedes Approving COVID Mandates, Grants Without Evidence
Next article
GOP Sens to Yank All Support for Biden Funding, Appointments after Lawfare Affront

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com