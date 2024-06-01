CIA Sued for Records on Hunter Biden Investigation

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Judicial Watch filed a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Central Intelligence Agency on May 31, 2024, for all agency records related to the Department of Justice or Internal Revenue Services investigations of Hunter Biden.

Additionally, the organization sued the CIA for all records related to efforts to interview lawyer Patrick Kevin Morris, Hunter’s friend, regarding the son of Joe Biden.

Since 2019, Morris loaned Hunter approximately $4.9 million for “personal expenses,” including federal taxes, Judicial Watch reported.

After the CIA failed to respond to two FOIA requests, Judicial Watch filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The first FOIA request, dated March 22, 2024, asked the CIA for “all documents and communications referring or relating to the [DOJ] or [IRS] investigation of Robert Hunter Biden, DPOB: February 4, 1970, Wilmington, [Del.]” and “all documents and communications referring or relating to Attorney Patrick Kevin Morris, including but not limited to requests or efforts to interview Mr. Morris concerning Robert Hunter Biden.”

The second FOIA request, dated March 27, 2024, asked the agency for “all records of communications including, but not limited to, emails and text messages between officials of the CIA and officials of the U.S. Justice Department regarding Hunter Biden and/or Hunter Biden’s lawyer, Kevin Morris.”

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer revealed in March 2024 that a whistleblower told the committees that the CIA intervened to stop the IRS from interviewing Morris.

This month, Hunter will face two separate criminal trials, with his trial on gun charges in Delaware being scheduled to begin on June 3, 2024, and his trial on various tax charges beginning in California on June 20, 2024.

“It is more than interesting that the CIA is stonewalling Judicial Watch’s Hunter Biden-related request,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.