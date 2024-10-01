Quantcast
Monday, September 30, 2024

Foreign Nationals Arrested for Heartlessly Looting Hurricane Helene’s Victims

'Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies continue to patrol our region during the catastrophic flooding...'

Residents clean contents of their home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Davis Island Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) A group of eight foreign nationals was arrested by police after allegedly looting an area in Tennessee that had been devastated by the severe flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. 

The men stand accused of looting one of the county’s flood zones in Washington County on Saturday, Headline USA can confirm. 

Five of the men were charged with aggravated burglary, according to a statement made by a county jail official on Monday evening. 

These individuals are Albin Nahun Vega-Rapalo, 24; David Bairon Rapalo-Rapalo, 37; Kevin Noe Martinez-Lopez, 25; Marvin Hernandez-Martinez, 43; and Dayln Gabriel Guillen Guillen, 37. 

Three others—Jesus Leodan Garcia-Peneda, 51; Josue Berardo Ortis-Valdez, 30; and Ersy Leonel Ortis-Valdez, 33—were arrested for alleged burglary. 

The New York Post and WJHL Channel 11 were the first to report the arrests, with the men initially identified as potential illegal aliens. The Post later verified that the individuals are migrant workers currently in the U.S. with work visas. 

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office did not respond to Headline USA’s phone calls on Monday evening. 

A county jail official told Headline USA in a phone interview that the men are being held on a $20,000 bond and were not able to see a judge on Monday because the courthouse had closed.

The county jail official could not specify whether the alleged looting took place in a residential or commercial area. 

Podcast host Calen Archer released video footage that he believed showed some of the men being arrested by Washington County deputy sheriffs. In the video, shared on X, two officers are seen holding two unidentified individuals with their hands cuffed. 

Conservative online personality Collin Rugg shared Archer’s video, referring to the men as ‘illegal aliens’ and citing reporting by NewsNation border correspondent Ali Bradley. 

In a follow-up post, Bradley clarified that she had mistakenly reported the individuals’ immigration status. 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
