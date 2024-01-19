Legendary Who Frontman Thinks Big Pharma Sabotaging Cancer Cure

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) Roger Daltrey, the legendary frontman for The Who, suggested that Big Pharma corporations were sabotaging studies and concealing findings that could lead to cancer-curing breakthroughs, Louder Sound reported.

“I don’t think they’ll ever find a cure for cancer,” said the classic rocker.

Daltrey, who has aided the United Kingdom’s Teenage Cancer Trust for over two decades, expressed skepticism about the idea that pharmaceutical companies had the best interest of customers in mind.

“I’m being cynical here, but scientists look after the science but they also look after themselves,” he said. “You do imagine if they did find a cure tomorrow it would be fabulous for the country, but there’d be an awful lot of scientists out of work.”

His reasoning was that researchers and pharmacologists did not want to find a cure, because it could jeopardize their livelihoods.

“It’s just human nature, isn’t it?”, he said. “You’re not going to invent something that’s going to put you out of work.”

The “Baba O’Riley” singer is not alone among rock icons in distrusting modern science.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, two other prominent rock stars from the United Kingdom—Van Morrison and Eric Clapton became some of the most outspoken figureheads in the anti-lockdown movement, even releasing a single together that addressed the issue.

Have you downloaded @EricClapton and Van Morrison's Stand And Deliver?

The two artists have joined forces to support the UK #musicindustry and help musicians who have been struggling financially.

We must act now before it's too late. @Spotify @AppleMusic @amazonmusic @Deezer pic.twitter.com/UBeWXUaIDa — Van Morrison (@vanmorrison) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, top Big Pharma officials, like Pfizer’s Albert Bourla, have pressed more and more booster shots in the name of safety.

Daltrey—who, along with guitarist Pete Townshend, managed to avoid the band’s famous wish to “die before I get old,” unlike drummer Keith Moon and bassist John Entwistle—was, in fact, an outspoken supporter of the COVID vaccine, according to The Scotsman.

But after losing the band’s entire rhythm section to drug overdoses, it would be understandable that the singer might be a bit apprehensive about the ongoing opioid crisis, caused in part by the greed of the pharmaceutical industry.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.