Friday, January 19, 2024

Illegal Immigrants Allowed to Vote in Upcoming Arizona Election

'Come November, Arizonans have a chance at restoring their right to vote. With the way things are going in America, it may be their last shot...'

Posted by Ken Silva
Katie Hobbs and Doug Ducey
Katie Hobb shakes hands with Doug Ducey after the official certification for the Arizona general election canvass in a ceremony at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix. / PHOTO: AP

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state has paved the way for illegal immigrants to vote in the state’s upcoming election, according to numerous reports.

Elon Musk first brought attention to the issue last week when someone posted on Twitter an updated elections procedures manual, which states that people without proof of citizenship can still vote on “federal-only” ballots.

According to an analysis from Hayden Ludwig, the director of policy research for Restoration of America, the language in the new election procedures manual paves the way for illegal immigrants to vote in the March 2024 primary.

“True, federal law prohibits non-citizens from voting in federal elections … “Federal-only” voters, however—individuals registered using the federal voter registration form, which is different from the state forms most of us are familiar with—are “eligible to vote solely in races for federal office in Arizona (including the Presidential Preference Election),” he said in an article for The American Conservative.

“In other words, the March 2024 primary.”

Arizona Democrats have pushed back on the notion that illegals are allowed to vote in their state, noting that Arizona is the only state to require any proof of citizenship.

However, those who fail to provide proof of citizenship are still allowed to vote in federal elections, according to Voter Reference Foundation executive director Gina Swoboda.

“With Fontes’ new elections procedures manual, those individuals will be able to vote in the Presidential Preference Election, selecting the presidential nominee for the Republican Party,” she reportedly said.

Republicans in Arizona have responded to the recent development by introducing legislation that would guaranteeing that only qualified registered voters who are U.S. citizens and at least 18 years old “may vote in an election in this state.” However, that legislation won’t be considered until the November 2024 elections.

Ludwig said passing that legislation is absolutely crucial for the state’s future.

“Come November, Arizonans have a chance at restoring their right to vote,” he said. “With the way things are going in America, it may be their last shot.”

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

