Trump Vows to Block Central Bank Digital Currency Schemes

In this week’s Money Metals’ Weekly Market Wrap update with Mike Gleason, the podcast covers several key financial topics

Stock Market Trends

The S&P 500 index is approaching record highs, suggesting a bullish trend in the stock market.

Precious Metals Market

There has been a rally in the gold and silver markets, partly due to escalating conflicts in the Middle East that have driven safe-haven buying. However, reluctance from the Federal Reserve to cut rates aggressively has negatively impacted the metals market this month.

Gold Prices

Despite a challenging start in 2024, gold remains above the crucial $2,000 mark, currently standing at $2,035 an ounce, though down by 1.2% for the week.

Other Metals’ Performance: Silver reported a 2.9% weekly loss with prices at $22.69 per ounce. Platinum and palladium also faced declines, with prices at $908 and $967 per ounce, respectively.

Political Landscape and Economic Policies

The podcast discusses the potential impact of the upcoming election on financial markets. Former President Donald Trump, who recently won the Iowa caucuses, has criticized the Biden administration for rising living costs. Trump has also voiced opposition to the creation of a central bank digital currency, promising to prevent it if re-elected, citing concerns over government control over personal finances.

Critique of Fiscal Policies

The discussion highlights bipartisan support for maintaining the status quo at the Federal Reserve and continued high levels of federal deficit spending. Despite Trump’s pledge to reduce deficit spending, it ballooned during his presidency, particularly due to pandemic-related emergency spending.

Current Fiscal Challenges

The United States is facing a soaring deficit, expected to exceed $2 trillion, without any national emergency or major war. Efforts to address these fiscal challenges through legislation are met with resistance from both parties.

Outlook on Monetary Solutions

Mike Gleason suggests that with political solutions being unfeasible, the focus may shift to monetary solutions, involving the Federal Reserve enabling large-scale government borrowing at low or negative interest rates. However, such measures could undermine the Fed’s credibility in maintaining price stability.

The episode provides a comprehensive overview of current financial markets, highlighting concerns about monetary policies, political influences, and the broader economic challenges facing the United States.

Summary of Mike Maharrey’s Interview with David Morgan on Money Metals’ Midweek Memo with Mike Maharrey

Introduction

Mike Maharrey interviews David Morgan, a renowned analyst in the precious metals industry and author of “The Silver Manifesto.”

Discussion on Inflation

Morgan makes a bold claim on his website stating that inflation has reached 3000%. He explains this figure by comparing the value of the dollar in terms of silver from 1913 to the present. According to Morgan, while officially the dollar has lost significant value, the real rate of inflation is much higher when considering goods and services.

Fiat Currency and Economic Outlook

Morgan discusses the failures of fiat currency, emphasizing that all fiat systems eventually collapse. He critiques the current economic narrative, highlighting the artificial nature of fiat currencies and the eventual rejection of such currencies by the market.

Psychology of Inflation

The conversation touches upon how the psychological impact of inflation affects people’s spending habits and their trust in the government’s economic policies. Morgan observes that as inflation continues, people lose faith in the government’s rhetoric and start taking individual actions, like stockpiling essential goods.

Monetary System and Control

Morgan discusses the end game of the current monetary system, suggesting a shift in people’s trust from fiat currencies to more stable assets like gold, silver, and potentially cryptocurrencies. He also raises concerns about central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and the potential for increased government control.

Empowerment and Self-Reliance

The interview concludes with Morgan advocating for personal freedom, self-reliance, and critical thinking. He encourages listeners to take charge of their own lives, be aware of the global and economic realities, and make informed decisions, especially in spending and supporting community-based initiatives.

Closing Remarks

Maharrey concludes the interview, expressing appreciation for Morgan’s insights and encouraging listeners to tune in to the Money Metals Midweek Memo for further discussions on similar topics.

The interview offers a deep dive into the issues of inflation, the reliability of fiat currency, and the psychological effects of economic policies on the general population. Morgan’s perspective suggests a need for a fundamental rethinking of how we view money and economic systems.