Monday, January 27, 2025

‘Top Doctor’ Sister of Biden Press Sec Tickles Fears of Trump-Induced Pandemic

'These outbreak responses are hard enough to get right when you have the support of political leadership to act quickly...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Stephanie Psaki
Stephanie Psaki / IMAGE: Center for Strategic & International Studies

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Stephanie Psaki, the so-called “doctor” sister of Biden-era White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, tickled fears that President Donald Trump could allow a deadly disease to enter the U.S.

After Trump acted immediately to ensure global bodies like the World Health Organization could never let another COVID-19 disaster infringe on American freedoms again, “circle back” Psaki’s sister warned in an article for STAT News that the U.S. could be more vulnerable to “unknown pathogens” like the Marburg virus disease.

“As I’ve watched the Trump administration announce a series of actions that undermine our ability to detect and respond to biological threats, including stopping CDC staff from communicating or traveling and sending National Security Council staff home indefinitely, I wonder: Who is protecting the American people from Marburg right now?” Stephanie Psaki, who has a PhD in demography and an M.S. in global health, wrote.

Marburg virus disease symptoms include fever, headache and malaise, according to the WHO.

The Ebola-like illness spreads from human-to-human contact and later symptoms include watery diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting.

There is currently an outbreak of Marburg in Tanzania, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stephanie Psaki, who worked for Biden as his senior advisor on Human Rights and Gender Equity in the Office of Global Affairs, said “now is not the time to demolish our well-oiled and efficient machine” and called for the U.S. government maintain its involvement with the WHO and other global health agencies. She called Trump’s post-COVID executive orders “irresponsible and dangerous.”

“These outbreak responses are hard enough to get right when you have the support of political leadership to act quickly,” she wrote. “There are plenty of experienced civil servants who know how to contain this outbreak, but if their ability to take quick decisive action is hampered even for a few days the window for quick action might close.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by Headline USA, the Daily Caller, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

