Jasmine Crockett, Marc Elias Now Airing Concerns about Dominion Voting Machines

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, said the quiet part aloud last week, admitting that vulnerabilities in Dominion Voting Systems’ software and equipment could potentially be used to rig an election.

“It’s going to be really important for us to educate all states that we can to make sure that their secretary of states are like, ‘We don’t want the Dominion machines,’” Crockett said on the Nov. 9 installment of the “Defending Democracy” podcast.

“I think that they’re trying to solidify their cheat potentially with the voting machines,” she added.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett claims Trump will rig the voting machines, "States should reject voting machines by Dominion."pic.twitter.com/T1xZSMMRSJ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) November 12, 2025

Crockett’s concerns followed Trump supporting ex-GOP official Scott Leiendecker’s purchase last month of the company, which was at the forefront of several vote-fraud allegations during the disputed 2020 election.

“I personally believe that that ally purchased Dominion so that he could potentially play with the machines,” Crockett said. “Because we know that they’re trying to cheat by changing the lines for the midterms, and I think they’re [going] to solidify their cheat with the voting machines.”

Although Crockett is no stranger to making unhinged, off-the-cuff claims that undermine Democratic messaging, she also happened to be speaking with Marc Elias—the Steele Dossier mastermind once dubbed Democrats’ “best Election-stealing lawyer.”

Elias spearheaded many of the post-election lawsuits in 2020 that prevented or forestalled serious investigations into the Dominion machines, including the Arizona Senate’s forensic audit of Maricopa County.

Never-Trumpers insisted at the time that 2020 had been “the most secure in American history,” while aggressively using lawfare to prosecute or sue any who raised public doubts to the contrary.

Among the most notable cases was a defamation lawsuit that Dominion waged against Fox News, which ultimately settled the case for $787 million in order to prevent embarrassing leaks of Fox personalities’ private text messages that were obtained in the trial’s discovery phase.

Other high-profile prosecutions included a Nevada case brought against former election official Tina Peters, which landed the would-be whistleblower a nine-year prison sentence, and the racketeering case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis in Georgia.

Willis, a George Soros-backed prosecutor who campaigned on a “Get Trump” platform in 2020, succeeded in securing indictments for President Donald Trump and 18 co-defendants while claiming their efforts to challenge the election results were part of a grand conspiracy.

The case was stalled indefinitely after Willis’s own ethical issues and Trump’s 2024 re-election rendered the prosecution moot. Trump federally pardoned several of his co-defendants earlier this month.

Crockett, meanwhile, stands poised to lose her seat in Congress after Texas approved a redistricting measure that will make her district more competitive.

That effort comes in response to years of Democratic attempts to gerrymander themselves into power using a “sue till blue” strategy that Elias also helped to spearhead.

