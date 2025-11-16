Sunday, November 16, 2025

Is Jeff Bezos Constructing Remote Mountaintop Lair to ‘Rebuild’ Humanity?

'We have weapons of mass destruction. We have all kinds of things where we can really hurt ourselves, and the problems we create can be so large...'

Posted by Editor 1

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A viral social-media post highlighted shocking revelations that Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos may be plotting to build a mountaintop hideaway in west Texas where he could ride out global destruction before implementing plans to remake humanity.

“It’s almost as if they expect a large cataclysmic event with the potential for the oceans to spill over,” wrote Open Minded Approach, an account dedicated to examining the occult and “explaining the esoteric symbolism.”

In a separate post, it shared a video about the “Rosetta Project,” an effort by the Bezos-backed Long Now Foundation to archive humankind’s most valuable information by microscopically etching it onto a 3-inch disk.

Bezos has been openly discussing the organization’s plans for at least two years, according to a 2023 Fox News report that touted his $42 million investment in a 10,000-year clock at a remote site in the Sierra Diablo mountain range.

The clock, powered by the Earth’s thermal energy and synchronized to solar cycles, is expected to be 500 feet tall, spanning the entire height of the mountain.

“The clock also has five room-sized anniversary chambers, one for each of the first, 10th, 100th, 1,000th and 10,000th-year anniversaries,” Fox News reported. “The chambers are sealed spaces for time-related artifacts and messages about humanity’s future.”

The idea was first conceived in 1995 by computer scientist Danny Hillis “as a way to foster long-term thinking and responsibility.”

But Bezos may have offered hints at some ulterior motives during an interview last year with podcaster Lex Fridman.

“We’re really affecting the planet now—we’re really affecting each other,” Bezos said.

“We have weapons of mass destruction,” he added. “We have all kinds of things where we can really hurt ourselves, and the problems we create can be so large.”

Bezos said the clock site was so remote that “visitors have to make a pilgrimage” and that its lifespan would likely outlast that of the United States.

However, he expressed hope that humanity would evolve to ensure its own survival over the next decamillennium.

“Do I think humans will be here? Yes,” he said. “How will we have changed ourselves and what will we be and so on and so on? I don’t know, but I think we’ll be here.”

Bezos also suggested that he, himself, intended “to stay alive for as long as possible,” provided he could find a way to avoid deteriorating health and a “long decay.”

The Blue Origin founder did not elaborate on whether he was seeking long-term preservation through means such as cryogenic freezing but signaled his curiosity about exploring ways to cheat death.

“I want to see how things turn out. I’d like to be here [in 10,000 years],” he said.

“I love my family and my close friends, and I’m curious about them, and I want to see,” he added. “So, I have a lot of reasons to stay around, but mortality doesn’t have that effect on me that it did maybe when I was in my 20s.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Jasmine Crockett, Marc Elias Now Airing Concerns about Dominion Voting Machines
Next article
Sen. Fetterman is Back Home after Hospitalization

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com