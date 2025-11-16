Is Jeff Bezos Constructing Remote Mountaintop Lair to ‘Rebuild’ Humanity?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) A viral social-media post highlighted shocking revelations that Amazon mogul Jeff Bezos may be plotting to build a mountaintop hideaway in west Texas where he could ride out global destruction before implementing plans to remake humanity.

“It’s almost as if they expect a large cataclysmic event with the potential for the oceans to spill over,” wrote Open Minded Approach, an account dedicated to examining the occult and “explaining the esoteric symbolism.”

It's not like Jeff Bezos and the Long Now Foundation are trying to preserve knowledge about timekeeping and axial precession for an upcoming geophysical event inside a mountain at high elevation…

It's almost as if they expect a large cataclysmic event with the potential for the… https://t.co/oA248eLBCN pic.twitter.com/shR4C3fMiu — Open Minded Approach (@OMApproach) November 15, 2025

In a separate post, it shared a video about the “Rosetta Project,” an effort by the Bezos-backed Long Now Foundation to archive humankind’s most valuable information by microscopically etching it onto a 3-inch disk.

Bezos has been openly discussing the organization’s plans for at least two years, according to a 2023 Fox News report that touted his $42 million investment in a 10,000-year clock at a remote site in the Sierra Diablo mountain range.

The clock, powered by the Earth’s thermal energy and synchronized to solar cycles, is expected to be 500 feet tall, spanning the entire height of the mountain.

“The clock also has five room-sized anniversary chambers, one for each of the first, 10th, 100th, 1,000th and 10,000th-year anniversaries,” Fox News reported. “The chambers are sealed spaces for time-related artifacts and messages about humanity’s future.”

The idea was first conceived in 1995 by computer scientist Danny Hillis “as a way to foster long-term thinking and responsibility.”

But Bezos may have offered hints at some ulterior motives during an interview last year with podcaster Lex Fridman.

“We’re really affecting the planet now—we’re really affecting each other,” Bezos said.

“We have weapons of mass destruction,” he added. “We have all kinds of things where we can really hurt ourselves, and the problems we create can be so large.”

Bezos said the clock site was so remote that “visitors have to make a pilgrimage” and that its lifespan would likely outlast that of the United States.

However, he expressed hope that humanity would evolve to ensure its own survival over the next decamillennium.

“Do I think humans will be here? Yes,” he said. “How will we have changed ourselves and what will we be and so on and so on? I don’t know, but I think we’ll be here.”

Bezos also suggested that he, himself, intended “to stay alive for as long as possible,” provided he could find a way to avoid deteriorating health and a “long decay.”

The Blue Origin founder did not elaborate on whether he was seeking long-term preservation through means such as cryogenic freezing but signaled his curiosity about exploring ways to cheat death.

“I want to see how things turn out. I’d like to be here [in 10,000 years],” he said.

“I love my family and my close friends, and I’m curious about them, and I want to see,” he added. “So, I have a lot of reasons to stay around, but mortality doesn’t have that effect on me that it did maybe when I was in my 20s.”

Ben Sellers is a freelance writer and former editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/realbensellers.